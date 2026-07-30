FAI support Uefa pushback against World Cup sell-off plans

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION [FAI] has confirmed that Ireland’s national teams will not participate in Fifa competitions “in solidarity with Uefa’s position” as a row between football’s governing bodies continues.

It was announced on Thursday that European nations will boycott all Fifa competitions until the global body drops plans to create a company featuring private investors to run the World Cup and other events.

Uefa member associations gathered virtually for a crisis meeting on Thursday afternoon after Fifa’s controversial plans emerged on Tuesday.

Their approach was unequivocal, with a Uefa statement confirming: “No Uefa national teams will participate in any Fifa competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that Fifa will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership.”

The FAI have since released a statement, which reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland supports Uefa along with all member associations in rejecting Fifa’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the Fifa World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors.

“The Association believes that decisions of this significance must be founded on strong governance, transparency and meaningful consultation. In solidarity with Uefa’s position, Ireland’s national teams will not participate in Fifa competitions while these proposals remain under consideration.”

The Irish women’s national team are in the middle of the 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign, with play-offs scheduled for October and November/December.

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Carla Ward’s side are due to face Kazakhstan over two legs in October, with the winner progressing to a potential final against Belgium or Poland for a ticket to next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Women’s European Qualifiers are overseen by Uefa, but overarching “Fifa competition” implies that these fixtures could be at risk of boycott.

All 41 member associations of Concacaf – North and Central American football’s governing body – have since rejected Fifa’s proposal to sell a stake in the business operations of the World Cup.

But a statement issued following a meeting of Concacaf presidents stopped short of joining the threat by Uefa to boycott the World Cup if Fifa presses ahead with its private investor plan.

“During the meeting, the membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant Fifa governance bodies,” it said.

“In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing FIFA Forward programs following the most profitable Fifa World Cup in history was questioned.”

“The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance.

“For these reasons, Concacaf and its 41 Member Associations have… Rejected the proposal.”

- With reporting from Press Association and – © AFP 2026