AN ADDITIONAL 14 athletes have been confirmed in a 47-strong Ireland team for next month’s European Athletics Championships.
The selections for the championships, which take place in Birmingham from 10-16 August, were revealed by Athletics Ireland, with those athletes named today gaining entry having either achieved the national ‘B’ standard or being picked in another individual event or relay team (therefore not requiring the ‘B’ Standard).
International medalists such as Kate O’Connor, Mark English, and Rhasidat Adeleke have already been announced, with the latter also included in the 4x400m relay team.
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Sharlene Mawdsley is also named on that team and in the 400m entry list, although her participation is “dependant on full fitness” as she bids to overcome the hamstring injury sustained at the National Championships last weekend.
Bori Akinola, who lowered his 100m personal best to 10.19 seconds this season, will make his individual debut at the European Athletics Championships, while Ciara Neville will also compete over that distance.
Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, and national champion Rachel McCann have all been added for the 400m, while Marcus Lawler will go in the 200m.
Others to make the cut are Cathal Doyle and Jodie McCann (1500m), Brian Fay (5,000m), Abbie Sheridan (3,000m steeplechase), and European Championship debutant Niamh Allen (10,000m).
Fellow endurance athletes David McGlynn and Ryan Creech have been selected to join Paul O’Donnell in the marathon.
Meanwhile, Eric Favors will compete in his third straight European Athletics Championships as he throws in the shot put.
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47-strong Irish team confirmed for European Athletics Championships
AN ADDITIONAL 14 athletes have been confirmed in a 47-strong Ireland team for next month’s European Athletics Championships.
The selections for the championships, which take place in Birmingham from 10-16 August, were revealed by Athletics Ireland, with those athletes named today gaining entry having either achieved the national ‘B’ standard or being picked in another individual event or relay team (therefore not requiring the ‘B’ Standard).
International medalists such as Kate O’Connor, Mark English, and Rhasidat Adeleke have already been announced, with the latter also included in the 4x400m relay team.
Sharlene Mawdsley is also named on that team and in the 400m entry list, although her participation is “dependant on full fitness” as she bids to overcome the hamstring injury sustained at the National Championships last weekend.
Bori Akinola, who lowered his 100m personal best to 10.19 seconds this season, will make his individual debut at the European Athletics Championships, while Ciara Neville will also compete over that distance.
Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, and national champion Rachel McCann have all been added for the 400m, while Marcus Lawler will go in the 200m.
Others to make the cut are Cathal Doyle and Jodie McCann (1500m), Brian Fay (5,000m), Abbie Sheridan (3,000m steeplechase), and European Championship debutant Niamh Allen (10,000m).
Fellow endurance athletes David McGlynn and Ryan Creech have been selected to join Paul O’Donnell in the marathon.
Meanwhile, Eric Favors will compete in his third straight European Athletics Championships as he throws in the shot put.
Automatic qualifiers:
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