47-strong Irish team confirmed for European Athletics Championships

AN ADDITIONAL 14 athletes have been confirmed in a 47-strong Ireland team for next month’s European Athletics Championships.

The selections for the championships, which take place in Birmingham from 10-16 August, were revealed by Athletics Ireland, with those athletes named today gaining entry having either achieved the national ‘B’ standard or being picked in another individual event or relay team (therefore not requiring the ‘B’ Standard).

International medalists such as Kate O’Connor, Mark English, and Rhasidat Adeleke have already been announced, with the latter also included in the 4x400m relay team.

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Sharlene Mawdsley is also named on that team and in the 400m entry list, although her participation is “dependant on full fitness” as she bids to overcome the hamstring injury sustained at the National Championships last weekend.

Bori Akinola, who lowered his 100m personal best to 10.19 seconds this season, will make his individual debut at the European Athletics Championships, while Ciara Neville will also compete over that distance.

Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, and national champion Rachel McCann have all been added for the 400m, while Marcus Lawler will go in the 200m.

Others to make the cut are Cathal Doyle and Jodie McCann (1500m), Brian Fay (5,000m), Abbie Sheridan (3,000m steeplechase), and European Championship debutant Niamh Allen (10,000m).

Fellow endurance athletes David McGlynn and Ryan Creech have been selected to join Paul O’Donnell in the marathon.

Meanwhile, Eric Favors will compete in his third straight European Athletics Championships as he throws in the shot put.

Automatic qualifiers:

Israel Olatunde (Men’s 100m)

Sean Aigboboh (Men’s 200m)

Rhasidat Adeleke (Women’s 200m)

Lauren Roy (Women’s 200m)

Sharlene Mawdsley (Women’s 400m)

Cian McPhillips (Men’s 800m)

Mark English (Men’s 800m)

Andrew Coscoran (Men’s 1500m)

Sophie O’Sullivan (Women’s 1500m)

Sarah Healy (Women’s 1500m & 5,000m)

Darragh McElhinney (Men’s 5,000m)

Nick Griggs (Men’s 5,000m)

Jack O’Leary (Men’s 10,000m)

Sarah Lavin (Women’s 100m Hurdles)

Kate O’Connor (Women’s Heptathlon)

Nicola Tuthill (Women’s Hammer Throw)

Paul O’Donnell (Marathon)

Fionnuala McCormack (Marathon)

David Kenny (Half Marathon Race Walk)

Oisin Lane (Marathon Race Walk)

Relay panels:

Israel Olatunde (Men’s 4x100m Relay)

Sean Aigboboh (Men’s 4x100m Relay)

Bori Akinola (Men’s 4x100m Relay)

Marcus Lawler (Men’s 4x100m Relay)

Ryan Mulholland (Men’s 4x100m Relay)

Lucas Fadden (Men’s 4x100m Relay)

Dubem Amah (Men’s 4x100m Relay non-travelling reserve)

Mark Smyth (Men’s 4x100m Relay non-travelling reserve)

Ciara Neville Women’s 4x100m Relay)

Lauren Roy (Women’s 4x100m Relay)

Lucy-May Sleeman (Women’s 4x100m Relay)

Sarah Leahy (Women’s 4x100m Relay)

Mollie O’Reilly (Women’s 4x100m Relay)

Molly Scott (Women’s 4x100m Relay)

Katie Bergin (Women’s 4x100m Relay non-travelling reserve)

Jack Raftery (Men’s 4x400m Relay)

Andrew Egan (Men’s 4x400m Relay)

Sean Doggett (Men’s 4x400m Relay)

Joe Doody (Men’s 4x400m Relay)

Ciarán Carthy (Men’s 4x400m Relay)

Darragh Murphy (Men’s 4x400m Relay)

Alex Cullen (Men’s 4x400m Relay non-travelling reserve)

Fintan Dewhirst (Men’s 4x400m Relay non-travelling reserve)

Rhasidat Adeleke (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Sharlene Mawdsley (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Sophie Becker (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Rachel McCann (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Cliodhna Manning (Women’s 4x400m)

Arlene Crossan (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Michelle Duggan (Women’s 4x400m Relay non-travelling reserve)

Jenna Breen (Women’s 4x400m Relay non-travelling reserve)

Additional qualifiers: