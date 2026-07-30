Shelbourne lose in Estonia but progress as glamour Ajax showdown in store

Nomme Kalju 2

Shelbourne 1

Shelbourne win 6-4 on aggregate

SHELBOURNE LOOK SET for a glamour European showdown with Dutch giants Ajax next week after upholding their end of the bargain in Estonia today.

John Russell’s Reds blew a lead in a 2-1 defeat away to 10-man Nomme Kalju but their five-goal haul in Dublin last week stood to them as they progressed 6-4 on aggregate, pocketing at least another €900,000 in Uefa prize money for their efforts.

Ajax – the four-time European champions – host Vojvodina of Serbia at 7pm and, leading 4-1 after the first-leg, are well placed to get the job done and set up a Conference League third round meeting with Shels in Amsterdam next Thursday.

At Tolka Park last week, Shelbourne were kicking themselves for coughing up two soft goals to Kalju but considering their handsome first-leg advantage, it would have required a meltdown of epic proportions in Pärnu for this to slip through their grasp.

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Still, a particularly poor second-half display contributed to a defeat in isolation that will irk Russell and his players, but their fast start and a 14th-minute goal ultimately kept the Estonians at arms length to prolong their European stay.

When Milan Mbeng’s cross was headed clear, Kerr McInroy pounced from 25 yards. His powerful drive bounced awkwardly in front of goalkeeper Henri Perk and instead of gathering the ball, it crashed off his chest and fell to Daniel Kelly who poked home.

Kalju’s task got even harder on the half hour when Oleksandr Musolitin was shown a straight red for a high-footed challenge on Evan Caffrey, who also got a hand across the face from the Ukrainian midfielder for his efforts.

Daniel Kelly celebrates after breaking the deadlock. Postimees / Mihkel Maripuu/INPHO Postimees / Mihkel Maripuu/INPHO / Mihkel Maripuu/INPHO

At this stage, Kalju rarely looked threatening although Eddie Beach got down low to palm a Tiago Baptista effort to safety at full stretch, after the Portuguese winger cut in from the right and let rip from outside the box.

With Sunday’s trip to Waterford in mind, Shelbourne made three changes at the break but one of those subs, Odhran Casey, was left in the horrors when Kalju equalised four minutes after the restart.

Kameron Ledwidge didn’t deal with Perk’s long punt forward but his centre-back partner appeared well positioned to mop up the danger, only for the ball to get tangled in Casey’s feet, allowing Enrique Esona – who scored twice in Dublin – to score.

Casey’s evening didn’t get much better thereafter as he had the final touch on Kalju’s lead goal with 15 minutes to play, not that he knew much about it. Substitute Ibrahim Jabir headed home from a corner, with the ball deflecting in off Casey’s shoulder as Shels wobbled late on before the final whistle spared them any further anguish.

KALJU: Perk; Mashchenko (Sõtšugov 45), Podholjuzin, Vukušic, Borolinstsikov (Nikolajev 67); Siht, Musolitin, Vaštšuk (Tambedou 74), Baptista (Ivanov 62); Orlov (Jabir 62), Esono.

SHELBOURNE: Beach; Mbeng, Barrett (Casey 45), Ledwidge, Norris (Gannon 73); Caffrey, McInroy (Lunney 62), Coote; Moore, Freitas (Ring 45), Kelly (Jarvis 45).

Referee: J Hendrik Ellefsen (Faroe Islands).

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