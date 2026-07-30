Derry City's European campaign comes to abrupt end at Brandywell

Derry City 0

HNK Rijeka 1

HNK Rijeka win 2-0 on aggregate

DERRY CITY’S EUROPEAN campaign came to an abrupt end at Brandywell Stadium as ex-Bournemouth youth Daniel Adu-Adjei scored the winning goal, seeing HNK Rijeka progress to a Conference League third-round tie against Ilves of Finland.

Derry were trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Croatia and three first-half minutes determined their fate in this return leg as Liam Boyce’s close-range strike in the 11th minute was saved superbly by Aleska Todorovic before Adu-Adjei capitalised on a mistake by Cameron Dummigan and fired past Brian Maher.

Although far from disgraced in their four games in the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers, it was a disappointing end to their first European campaign since 2024.

Given their sixth-place league position and the 14-point deficit from Bohemians in third, an FAI Cup triumph may be their only realistic chance of returning to the continent next season as they return to domestic duties against title-chasing St Pats at Richmond Park on Sunday.

Tiernan Lynch made two changes from the first leg in Croatia with Adam O’Reilly and Dummigan restored to the starting line-up, replacing Barry Cotter and Jamie Stott who dropped to the bench. Both players were deployed in unfamiliar positions with O’Reilly on the right wing and Dummigan at centre-half.

Rijeka head coach, Matjaž Kek, who played at Brandywell in 1997 for Maribor in the Uefa Champions League first-round qualifier, named an unchanged side.

Around 70 tickets were sold for the away end and it was far from a sell-out at Brandywell with perhaps the ugly scenes which marred the Europa League qualifier with CSKA Sofia deterring some fans from coming to watch just the second European tie on Foyleside since 2024.

Rijeka’s £10 million (€11.67 million)-rated attacking midfielder Toni Fruk, who scored the only goal at the Stadium Rujevica, was first to threaten as he made space on the edge of the box but his goal bound shot was headed clear by Dummigan.

Derry should have scored on 11 minutes when Duffy brilliantly took on two Rijeka defenders before finding Ellis Chapman with a sublime pass in behind. The Englishman cut the ball back to Boyce, took a touch, and his close-range strike was kept out by a stunning one-handed save from Aleska Todorovic.

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Derry’s Michael Duffy and Ante Oreč of Rijeka. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Disaster struck three minutes later when Dummigan’s misplaced pass was intercepted by Adu-Adjei and the striker raced through unchallenged, firing across Maher and into the corner of the net.

Derry were undeterred and Duffy was causing all sorts of problems on the left flank. The winger, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday, crossed brilliantly towards the back post where Patrick McClean headed over the bar.

It was encouraging from the home side, but they had to withstand a period of sustained pressure on the half-hour mark. Dummigan twice came to his side’s rescue to make amends for his previous error.

A dangerous ball was flighted in from the right from Ante Majstorovic and Dummigan managed a crucial headed clearance. The ball eventually fell to Niko Kankovic six yards from goal but Dummigan charged down the shot and Derry cleared the danger.

The Croatian side attacked again moments later and Fruk’s volley attempt from 20 yards was deflected over the bar for a corner.

Jankovic received a neat pass from Branlo Pavic just inside the Derry penalty area at the end of the first half, but his strike was gathered cleanly by Maher.

Lynch made a switch at half-time with Boyce replaced by James Clarke as Derry chased a two-goal deficit.

Derry breathed a sigh of relief eight minutes into the second half when Amer Gojak sent a ball across the face of goal, but it just evaded the outstretched foot of Adu-Adjei.

Moments later, Duffy raced down the left wing and crossed towards O’Reilly at the back post, but the Corkman’s header sailed narrowly over the bar.

Rijeka threatened from a corner as Majstorovic met Tiago Dantas’ cross but sent his effort the wrong side of the far post.

Duffy came so close to drawing Derry level on the night with a beautifully executed free-kick which struck the outside of the post and went wide on 66 minutes.

James McClean watches on. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Derry had muted appeals for a penalty on 70 minutes when Darragh Burns latched onto a neat touch from Clarke and went down under pressure from Mladen Devetak but Portuguese referee João Goncalves wasn’t interested.

At the other end Majstorovic crossed into the Derry box, and Adu-Adjei met it with a diving header which went over the bar.

Fruk was enjoying more space in the latter stages and almost found the back of the net on 84 minutes when he rifled a shot from 20 yards which went wide of the mark but the tie was slipping further away from the home side who lacked a spark in the second half.

Rijeka comfortably saw the game out as Derry’s European adventure came to an abrupt end. It’s back to domestic duties for the Candystripes on Sunday and back down to earth with a visit to Richmond Park.

Derry City: Maher, Lyons-Foster (Cotter 62), Dummigan, P McClean (Stott 81), Fleming; Olayinka (Burns 62), Twisk, O’Reilly, Chapman; Duffy, Boyce (Clarke 45).

HNK Rijeka: Todorovic; Jankovic (Lasickas 82), Barco, Pavic, Fruk (Cubelic 89), Gojak, Adu-Adjei 9Grulovic 91), Orec, Dantas, Devetak, Majstorovic.

Referee: Jose Goncalves (Portugal).

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