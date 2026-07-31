Dundalk drop points again as Sligo Rovers grab late equaliser

Dundalk 1

Sligo Rovers 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK DROPPED POINTS yet again, surrendering another lead to concede a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

Ciaran Kilduff’s European-chasing side controlled much of the contest and looked set to claim three points after Daryl Horgan had put them ahead early in the second half. But a late lapse in defence allowed Gareth McElroy to salvage a point for Sligo, providing a significant boost for new manager Darren Purse.

Dundalk made the brighter start and might have taken the lead inside 40 seconds. Ronan Teahan, operating in the unfamiliar role of left-back, weaved away from two Sligo players before seeing his effort from the edge of the area comfortably saved by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

The home side went close again in the 10th minute when Bobby Burns delivered a dangerous cross which Cian Dillon helped on, only for Sargeant to deny Horgan from close range.

Sligo’s first opportunity arrived after 19 minutes. New signing Jack Shorrock delivered a cross towards Luke Pearce, whose header was directed straight at Enda Minogue under pressure from Mayowa Animasahun.

Sligo Rovers Cian Kavanagh with Trevor Clarke of Dundalk. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Dundalk remained the more threatening side, and Clarke came closest to breaking the deadlock midway through the half. He escaped Sean Stewart on the right before cutting inside and crashing a powerful effort against the crossbar.

Burns sent an effort well over from the edge of the area as half-time approached, while Horgan’s corner was headed narrowly wide by Clarke.

Sligo threatened early after the interval as Shorrock used his pace to get beyond Animasahun before forcing an excellent save from the agile Minogue. McElroy then headed wide from the resulting corner.

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Dundalk finally found the breakthrough in the 53rd minute. Clarke’s ball was helped on by Dillon into the path of Harry Groome, who appeared to have taken a touch too many before showing composure to pull the ball back for Horgan. The captain made no mistake from close range, putting the home side 1-0 ahead.

Daryl Horgan celebrates scoring for Dundalk. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Sligo sought a response, and Shorrock tested Minogue with a free-kick just after the hour mark, the goalkeeper tipping the delivery over the bar.

Dundalk should arguably have put the game beyond Sligo soon afterwards. Burns’ cross was helped on by Horgan and fell invitingly for Dillon, but Sargeant produced another fine save to deny the midfielder his first goal for the club.

Horgan then came close from a free-kick after Burns had been fouled in a dangerous position by Sligo captain Carl McHugh, his effort drifting narrowly past Sargeant’s near post.

As the clock ran down, Dundalk continued to search for a second goal. Teahan found space outside the area and unleashed a long-range effort which forced another good save from Sargeant.

Yet Dundalk were punished for their failure to finish the contest in the first minute of stoppage time.

Kyle McDonagh’s free-kick was flapped at by Minogue, and Dundalk failed to clear the resulting danger. Trey George’s effort broke kindly to McElroy, who kept his composure to fire home and rescue a dramatic point for Sligo.

For Dundalk, it represented another painful loss of points from a winning position and leaves them having surrendered 26 points from such situations in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this season.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Bobby Burns, Mayowa Animasahun, Rob Cornwall, Ronan Teahan; Keith Buckley (Leo Gaxha 71), Aodh Dervin; Trevor Clarke (Declan McDaid 71), Harry Groome (Tom Grivosti 63), Daryl Horgan; Cian Dillon (Egor Vassenin 87).

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Jeannot Esua, Ollie Denham, Gareth McElroy, Sean Stewart (Kyle McDonagh 81); Luke Pearce (Seb Quirk 37), James McManus (Daire Patton 63), Carl McHugh, Jack Shorrock (Trey George 63); Cian Kavanagh, Jamie McGonigle.

Referee: Neil Doyle