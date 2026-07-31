Thelo Aasgaard rescues point for Rangers in Derek McInnes’ first game in charge

THELO AASGAARD EARNED Derek McInnes his first point as Rangers manager as they fought back for a 1-1 draw against Dundee United.

Lachlan Rose struck the first goal of the William Hill Premiership season as United took a lead into half-time at Tannadice.

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Rangers lacked control in possession in the opening period, but they looked more threatening after the break and Aasgaard finished brilliantly in the 56th minute.

They could not build on the equaliser though as United soon stemmed the tide of pressure.

Jesse Randall should have won the game for United with eight minutes left when substitute Daniel Bennie’s swerving pass put the New Zealand international clean through on goal.

However, the winger totally lacked conviction as he dinked a shot straight into goalkeeper Ivor Pandur’s hands.