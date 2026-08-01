Overnight leader Haeren Ryu is one of four players tied for second on four-under, having shot a disappointing 74 today, which included six bogeys. South Korea’s Ryu is bidding for a third straight major title having won the Women’s PGA in June and the Evian Championship last month.
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Yealimi Noh takes three-shot lead into final day of Women's Open
YEALIMI NOH, THE American on seven-under-par, takes a three-shot lead into the final day of play at the Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
Noh made five birdies and three bogeys today in a two-under 69.
You can view the leaderboard here.
Overnight leader Haeren Ryu is one of four players tied for second on four-under, having shot a disappointing 74 today, which included six bogeys. South Korea’s Ryu is bidding for a third straight major title having won the Women’s PGA in June and the Evian Championship last month.
Also on four-under are Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki, who shot a 73 today, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul (72) and American Lucy Li, who carded a 69.
English pair Lottie Woad (70) and Charley Hull are still in the hunt for glory. Woad is four shots off Noh with Hull five behind after a level-par round of 71.
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Golf Royal Lytham & St Annes