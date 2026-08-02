Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior ladies football final?

HERE WE GO. It’s the biggest day in the ladies football calendar.

There are three TG4 All-Ireland finals down for decision at Croke Park.

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Antrim and Carlow open a blockbuster triple-header in the junior decider at 11.45am, before Fermanagh and Roscommon face off for intermediate glory at 1.45pm.

Then it’s the Big One, as Kerry and Galway renew acquaintances in the All-Ireland senior final, with throw-in fixed for 4.15pm. All three games are live on TG4, with tickets still available to purchase.

Kerry are contesting their fourth final in five years, having defeated Galway in the 2024 showpiece to end a 31-year wait for Brendan Martin Cup success. They had lost the previous two deciders.

Galway are out to stop their own drought today: the Tribe won their first and only senior crown in 2004, and will be looking to bridge a 22-year gap.

Both teams have been in excellent form through the championship to date; this should be a cracker.

Who do you think will win today’s All-Ireland senior football final?

