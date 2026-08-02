10 great moments from the All-Ireland football championship

Mayo 1-20 Kerry 1-17

“The famine is over. The curse be damned. Hit the nuclear button. Mayo have won the All-Ireland.” - Stephen Grealis on Midwest Radio.

A 75-YEAR WAIT that travelled around the world, Mayo’s house of pain was transformed into a scene of profound joy.

One of the greatest All-Ireland final shocks was masterminded in less than 12 months by Andy Moran, but this triumph was really a decades-long odyssey to wash away the horrors of 11 All-Ireland final defeats since 1989.

The style of the victory, with relentless front-foot pressing and off-the-cuff shooting, may well influence teams to take more risks in their pursuit of success.

The Westerners shook off a 10-point defeat to Roscommon and recovered from the brink of elimination against Meath, where they also trailed by 10 points, to show rapid improvement, built around three teenage talents and the force of nature that was Ryan O’Donoghue at full-forward. Even in the final, they fell seven behind before bulldozing Kerry thereafter.

75 YEARS AND THE WAIT IS OVER!!!!!



MAYO ARE FINALLY ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!



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A lifetime had passed since the Sam Maguire Cup had last toured Castlebar, Ballina, and Ballyhaunis. The homecoming will be going strong for a few more months yet.

Westmeath 2-28 Dublin 0-26 (AET)

“It’s been a lot of years for me, but for this county, it’s been a long time waiting for something like this.” – Ray Connellan.

In just their sixth Leinster final appearance, Westmeath claimed their second provincial title, and first since 2004, with an extra-time victory over Dublin.

Westmeath manager Mark McHugh celebrates with John Heslin. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The manner of their Leinster journey was quite something, taking down the traditional big three of Meath, Kildare, and Dublin, with the latter two victories achieved in extra-time.

They bagged buzzer-beating clinching goals against both Meath and Dublin. Throw in their win over Longford and Mark McHugh’s side racked up 13 green flags in their four-game campaign.

Westmeath are Leinster SFC champions for just the second time after an extra time win over Dublin, with Jack Duncan's goal putting the icing on the cake for Mark McHugh's side with a second goal



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The injury to Luke Loughlin against Meath seemed a hammer blow, but they delivered some ultimate team performances, with 13 different scorers registering in consecutive games, and produced a rabbit from the hat with John Heslin coming out of retirement for the final.

It was a day where 40 years’ worth of droughts were quenched as Armagh took the Ulster title, also in extra-time, against Monaghan for an overdue title dating back to 2008.

Roscommon 3-21 Galway 2-22

“It’s been an absolutely epic two weeks for Roscommon football. The 20s last week, the minors Friday, even the minor girls last weekend. It can’t get much better than this.” – Daragh Heneghan.

Roscommon’s 25th Connacht title was one of their most memorable. In front of a sold-out home crowd, they trailed by 10 points early in the second half and six late on before unveiling a closing eight-point flurry.

Roscommon’s Robert Heneghan celebrates with fans. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

It marked their first provincial title at the Hyde since 2001 and a first home victory over Galway since 1990.

But this wasn’t a standalone occasion. It completed a first-ever clean sweep of senior, U20/21, and minor titles in little over a week.

This is what it means... Roscommon are the Connacht SFC champions 🔵🟡 #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/JblxyvhOA6 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 10, 2026

The new generation were prominent across their victories over New York, Mayo, and Galway. Darragh Heneghan, in his debut season, netted in every round, including two goals in the final, while creating the other for his cousin, Robert.

Like Andy Moran and Mark McHugh above, Mark Dowd achieved the trophy-winning feat in his first year as manager.

Wicklow 1-21 Down 2-16

“To any young supporter, whether male or female, have hope… If I can get up these steps, anyone can.” – Dean Healy’s acceptance speech.

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Another stunning comeback to deliver a perfectly timed knockout blow. In fact, Wicklow did it time and again, coming from nine points down against Antrim, eight down against Offaly, and 13 down against Down in the final.

Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson celebrates with Cian Deering. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

Having fumbled Division 4 promotion to Longford and given Dublin a fright before losing their Tailteann opener to Laois, those turnarounds transformed Wicklow’s season.

They scored a whopping 1-17 in the second half of both Croke Park appearances, with a huge Garden County turnout adding to the joyous scenes for the final.

Division 4 to Tailteann Cup champions!!!



Kevin Quinn caps off an amazing comeback for Wicklow as they came from 12 points down at half time to overcome Down and book their spot in the Sam Maguire.



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The most prestigious piece of silverware in the county’s history has also booked Oisín McConville’s men their ticket among the top 16 teams for the 2027 All-Ireland Championship.

Monaghan 1-30 Derry 3-23 (AET)

“You’re involved in sport for days like this and moments like this.” – Gabriel Bannigan.

Our score of the year and an utterly madcap end to this Ulster semi-final.

Rory Beggan celebrates his free to seal Monaghan's win over Derry. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

With the hooter having sounded as Monaghan weighed up their options over a sideline kick, Noel Mooney blew the full-time whistle and headed for the tunnel. He was quickly pursued by David Garland and Rory Beggan, who reminded him that any set piece should be taken before time is called. To his credit, Mooney relented.

Trailing by two, Jack McCarron’s acute kick from the 21 had to travel direct between the posts to force extra-time. With the crowd at his back and a truncated run-up, McCarron sent over a gorgeous outside-of-the-boot two-pointer.

Jack McCarron with the score of a LIFETIME sends us to extra-time! 🤯 #DERVMON Match clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/aZ20W2Xy0o — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 2, 2026

Monaghan hadn’t led all afternoon. They trailed again at the end of extra-time, but Rory Beggan drilled a nerveless two-point free to exchange defeat for victory.

Louth 2-20 Armagh 2-19

“It was a hectic finish. It’s something you don’t go looking for, but when it happens, what a way to finish a game.” – Gavin Devlin.

It’s incredible to think Louth’s four-goal blast to end a 53-year wait for a triumph over Dublin could be overshadowed, but they backed it up in style just a fortnight later against Armagh.

Louth's Anthony Williams and manager Gavin Devlin celebrate. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Taking down the 2023 and ‘24 All-Ireland champions in consecutive weeks endorsed Louth’s status as contenders, plotting their way to a first semi-final appearance since 1957.

Playing their home game at a sold-out Inniskeen, the Wee County hung in there with Kieran McGeeney’s side until the last-second two-point equalising attempt from Sam Mulroy dipped under the crossbar for a walk-off win.

Have you ever seen the likes of it?



Sam Mulroy lobs the ball in with just two seconds to go. The game looks up.



But Ethan Rafferty's mistake sees the Wee County take the victory. Incredible.



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Given the draw the next morning, which sent Armagh down to Kerry, it proved a real sliding doors moment for both counties.

Donegal 1-13 Cork 0-17

“What a day to be a Cork footballer. To the fans that travelled up all the way from Cork, to the ones who left at 4 or 5 o’clock this morning to be part of that today, this is what dreams are made of.” – Paul Walsh.

The flight Cork chartered to the City of Derry Airport provided most of the pre-match chatter. By the end, they were celebrating with their most devout supporters on the MacCumhaill Park turf after grabbing a shock victory over then-All-Ireland favourites Donegal.

Cork's Tommy Walsh is lifted in celebration by Ian Maguire. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

With no TV coverage from the sold-out venue, it was a day for local radio as the Rebels defended resolutely, controlled the ball for long stretches, and poessessed the two-point accuracy of Steven Sherlock to make the difference on the scoreboard.

The victory was another barometer of Cork’s progress, backing up their long-awaited promotion to Division 1, although they couldn’t make the next step in a quarter-final defeat to Mayo.

Coupled with Louth’s success the following afternoon, it was a weekend that sent shockwaves through the championship. Donegal never recovered. Eight days later, they were out of the championship.

Dublin 2-26 Donegal 2-22 (AET)

“We ended up in Croke Park. Thankfully, we didn’t need to be in Parnell Park in the end. It would have been some day though!” – Ger Brennan.

The Dublin manager had mooted Parnell Park as his preferred venue before the blockbuster draw gave his side a home tie with Donegal. In the end, Croke Park did just fine as the Boys in Blue caught fire to make the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Dublin manager Ger Brennan is greeted by his son Patrick. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Their six-in-a-row heroes outlasted the Ulster side, only for a controversial Michael Murphy two-point free to force the extra period.

Michael Murphy with the last kick of the game sends it to extra-time followed by some unsavoury scenes afterwards



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After a subsequent scuffle resulted in four black cards, the Dubs had the better of the 13-a-side contest and fended off the Donegal comeback in the second extra period.

It was a sweet win for Brennan in the second game back following his punitive 12-week suspension and sent Donegal back to the drawing board for 2027.

Kerry 2-25 Tyrone 0-27

“What a battle. Tyrone stayed with us right to the wire. All this foolish, loose talk that was going on for the last week or so has blown out of the water today.” – Jack O’Connor.

The Kerry boss wasn’t happy with suggestions that their quarter-final against Tyrone was a foregone conclusion. It was anything but.

David Clifford (right) celebrates Kerry's clinching goal with scorer Armin Heinrich. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

A classic face-off between two old rivals and some thrilling forwards saw David Clifford land 1-8 and Darren McCurry 0-10, despite the latter only coming on as a substitute in the 44th minute.

Ultimately, Kerry’s supporting cast of Dylan Geaney (0-8) and Paudie Clifford (0-5) helped to swing the outcome.

🟢🟡 THE KINGDOM GRAB THE WIN! 🟡🟢



🚨 DRAMA DRAMA DRAMA! 🚨



Armin Heinrich finds the smallest of gaps and strikes late 💥



Kerry win with a goal as Kerry do! 🏆🔥@Kerry_Official @TyroneGAALive #KERvTYR



Clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/bMMMPlo5QG — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) June 27, 2026

The closing goal from Armin Heinrich gave the scoreline an unjust complexion as Tyrone had traded blow for blow with Kerry to the very end.

Down 3-21 Donegal 1-21

“The screensaver on my phone was RTÉ’s championship draw. I saved that on my phone for three weeks. I’ve looked at it every day.” – Conor Laverty.

It’s terrible, really, to pick three Donegal defeats as part of this top 10, but it’s a comment on how strongly favoured they were to make All-Ireland Sunday and how one-sided their Fitzgerald Stadium victory over Kerry was.

Ryan McEvoy celebrates a Down score. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

We couldn’t pick that second-half stroll over the above nine games, almost all of which had a comeback element and were decided by either in extra-time or by margins under four points.

Down’s Ulster shock was a six-point win, clinched by Miceál Rooney’s late brace of goals and fuelled, in part, by the misprint on an RTÉ graphic, advertising Donegal against Armagh or Tyrone in a semi-final broadcast.

AND IT'S IN THE BACK OF THE NET!!!!



Miceál Rooney with another goal for @officialdowngaa #DONVDOW Match clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA. A sensational upset from the Mourne men! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o6SWcoN0Q2 — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) April 26, 2026

Laverty’s masterplan gave future opponents a blueprint for how to tackle Donegal’s system.