Harrington in tie for lead going into final round in Portugal

PADRAIG HARRINGTON IS in a share of the lead entering the final round of the inaugural Portugal Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions.

Harrington is -13 after a round of seven-under 65 on Saturday, in a tie for the lead alongside Stewart Cink and Rory Sabbatini, while Zach Johnson is a shot further back at The Els Club, Vilamoura.

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Darren Clarke is in a tie for 22nd after a round of 68 on Saturday.

A birdie on the 18th capped Harrington’s second round, which featured an eagle on the first hole along with further birdies on 5, 8, 11, and 15.

Harrington is currently third in the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Standings and is seeking his second win of the season after July’s triumph at the US Senior Open.

Harrington tees off at 11.55am today alongside Cink and Sabbatini, while Clarke is off at 10.27am.