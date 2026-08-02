Ward’s Ireland assistant coach Cronin departs after six games

IRELAND WOMEN’S ASSISTANT head coach Gary Cronin has departed after just over six months in the role.

The FAI confirmed the news on Sunday, and Carla Ward is now seeking her third number two ahead of October’s World Cup play-offs.

While Cronin cited ‘new opportunities’ as the reason for his departure, The 42 understands a disconnect had developed in the working relationship between himself and head coach Ward.

Advertisement

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂, 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝘆 ☘️



We can confirm that Gary Cronin has left his role as Assistant Coach with the Women’s National Team.



👉 https://t.co/QIdepe45Sf pic.twitter.com/U4F5uctkpV — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) August 2, 2026

Cronin was appointed in late January 2026, succeeding Ward’s original assistant Alan Mahon, who had resigned for ‘personal reasons’.

Having previously managed Longford Town and Bray Wanderers, and worked as Bohemians assistant, this was Cronin’s first major coaching job in women’s football.

The 47-year-old Dubliner was on Ward’s staff for six games in total throughout the 2027 World Cup group qualifying campaign – which included back-to-back victories over Poland and a stunning win over Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It was an honour to represent my country and work with such a talented and committed group of players and staff,” said Cronin.

“As I move on to new opportunities, I’d like to wish the Ireland Women’s National Team the very best of luck in the upcoming qualifying play-offs – hopefully they can go on to clinch qualification to another World Cup.”

Ireland now face Kazakhstan in a two-legged play-off semi-final, before a potential decider against Belgium or Poland as they look to reach back-to-back World Cup finals.

The FAI say the process to appoint Cronin’s replacement is now underway. Assistant coach Amber Whiteley and goalkeeping coach Emma Byrne remain key members of Ward’s staff.

*****