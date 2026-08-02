Roscommon overwhelm Fermanagh to win All-Ireland intermediate final for first time since 2005

Roscommon 2-12

Fermanagh 0-6

Ivan Smyth reports from Croke Park

ROSCOMMON WERE CROWNED TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions for the first time since 2005 as Aisling Feely’s two opening-half goals set the winners on their way.

Roscommon laid the foundations in the opening half as they powered 2-7 to 0-2 ahead at half-time following a first-half display filled with sharp movement up front, control of both sets of kickouts and a tigerish defensive display with sweeper Saoirse Wynne in particular impressing.

Unsurprisingly the early stages of this contest were nervy as Feely got Roscommon off the mark with a classy right footed effort. But, Fermanagh managed to respond through a converted free from sharpshooter Eimear Smyth. From there Roscommon made their move as 2-4 without reply allowed Finbar Egan’s charges take firm control of the contest.

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A Caoimhe Lennon effort, after excellent work by Laura Mannion, proved the spark that ignited the Roscommon flame as they excelled in every sector of the field. A further Caoimhe Lennon effort pushed Roscommon 0-3 to 0-1 and when Feely turned over Áine Haren’s resulting kick-out and finished to the net, Roscommon were purring.

That goal kickstarted a run of 2-1 in six minutes for Feely as she latched on to Abby Curran’s through ball before her long range effort found the roof of the net. A Smyth free ended Roscommon’s scoring barrage but Niamh Feeney and Curran efforts pushed them 11 points clear at half time.

Cúl agus pointe faighte ag Ros Comáin taobh istigh de nóiméad amháín🔥🔥



Roscommon pounce on Fermanagh's mistake with 1-1 inside a minute !!



14 Nóim@fermanaghladies 0-01 (1)@RoscommonLGFA 1-03 (6)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/bTJ2hOTzs1 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

Roscommon produced a deft second-half display as they controlled possession yet always carried a strong threat in attack. Sub Lauren Shanagher impressed upon her introduction as she twice went close to netting while fellow replacement Ria Lennon executed an excellent turnover that allowed Caoimhe Lennon to open the second half scoring.

Ella Thompson bagged a score her all-action performance merited while Laura Mannion arrowed over a free to push Roscommon 2-10 to 0-2 in front. To their credit Fermanagh continued to battle as Smyth bagged three late scores (two frees) while Cliodhna Martin also slotted over.

But there was no doubting Roscommon’s superiority as they ensured their first Croke Park appearance in 25 years ended with them lifting the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup.

Scorers for Roscommon: A Feely 2-2, C Lennon 0-3, E Thompson 0-2, N Feeney, A Curran, K Nolan, L Mannion (1f), L Shanagher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fermanagh: E Smyth 0-5 (4f), C Martin 0-1.

ROSCOMMON: H Cummins; M McKeon, A Connaughton, Á McGrath; N Feeney, S Wynne, E Thompson; R Cox, A Curran; K Nolan, E Irwin, L Mannion; Róise Lennon, A Feely, C Lennon. Subs: L Shanagher for Róise Lennon (36), Ria Lennon for K Nolan (41), R Fitzmaurice for L Mannion (47), N Watson for N Feeney (54), R Brady for A Connaughton (57).

FERMANAGH: Á Haren; S McQuade, C Breen, A O’Brien; CC Bogue, S McCarville, B Bannon; A McCarney, J Doonan; S Britton, N McManus, S Barrett; B Smyth, E Smyth, C McGarrigle. Subs: C Gallagher for C McGarrigle (33), C Breen for B Smyth (43), E Carrigan for B Bannon (47), C Martin for A McCarney (47), M Mulligan for N McManus (56)

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).