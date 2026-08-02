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Croke Park awaits for Kerry and Galway later this afternoon. Inpho
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LIVE: Galway v Kerry, All-Ireland senior Ladies final

It’s a repeat of the 2024 final as the Kingdom and the Tribeswomen battle it out for the Brendan Martin Cup.
3.16pm, 2 Aug 2026

9 mins ago 3:27PM

As always, here’s the usual hit of essential pre-match reading:

14 mins ago 3:22PM

And here is how Kerry is set to line out

Kerry

1. Mary Ellen Bolger (Southern Gaels)

2. Róisín Rahilly (Ballymacelligott), 3. Deirdre Kearney (Na Gaeil), 4. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Scartaglen), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)

8. Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels), 9. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne), 12. Caoimhe Evans (MKL Gaels)

13. Jadyn Lucey (Na Gaeil), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels – captain).

16 mins ago 3:21PM

Here’s how Galway have been named to line out:

Galway

1. Leah O’Halloran (Claregalway)

2. Brónagh Quinn (Annaghdown), 3. Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), 4. Kate Geraghty (Tuam Cortoon – captain)

5. Hannah Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 7. Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 9. Siobhan Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 11. Kate Slevin (Claregalway), 12. Kate Thompson (Salthill Knocknacarra)

13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 14. Leanne Coen (Corofin), 15. Róisín Leonard (Corofin)

18 mins ago 3:18PM

It’s All-Ireland final day in the Ladies Football calendar with the usual festival of three deciders gracing the stage in Croke Park.

Antrim kickstarted the occasion with victory over Carlow in the Junior final while Roscommon have just been crowned intermediate champions in the last few minutes after a comfortable win over Fermanagh.

And now it’s over to Kerry and Galway to contest the senior showpiece. It’s a repeat of the 2024 final where Kerry lifted the Brenan Martin cup for the first time since 1993. Galway are still chasing a first senior All-Ireland success since winning their first-ever in 2004.

This will be the first year of Ladies All-Ireland finals under the new playing rules which adds to the intrigue as well.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 4.15pm throw-in. Stay tuned.

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