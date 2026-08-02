LIVE: Galway v Kerry, All-Ireland senior Ladies final

It’s All-Ireland final day in the Ladies Football calendar with the usual festival of three deciders gracing the stage in Croke Park.

Antrim kickstarted the occasion with victory over Carlow in the Junior final while Roscommon have just been crowned intermediate champions in the last few minutes after a comfortable win over Fermanagh.

And now it’s over to Kerry and Galway to contest the senior showpiece. It’s a repeat of the 2024 final where Kerry lifted the Brenan Martin cup for the first time since 1993. Galway are still chasing a first senior All-Ireland success since winning their first-ever in 2004.

This will be the first year of Ladies All-Ireland finals under the new playing rules which adds to the intrigue as well.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 4.15pm throw-in. Stay tuned.