8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 9. Siobhan Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 11. Kate Slevin (Claregalway), 12. Kate Thompson (Salthill Knocknacarra)
13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 14. Leanne Coen (Corofin), 15. Róisín Leonard (Corofin)
18 mins ago
3:18PM
It’s All-Ireland final day in the Ladies Football calendar with the usual festival of three deciders gracing the stage in Croke Park.
Antrim kickstarted the occasion with victory over Carlow in the Junior final while Roscommon have just been crowned intermediate champions in the last few minutes after a comfortable win over Fermanagh.
And now it’s over to Kerry and Galway to contest the senior showpiece. It’s a repeat of the 2024 final where Kerry lifted the Brenan Martin cup for the first time since 1993. Galway are still chasing a first senior All-Ireland success since winning their first-ever in 2004.
This will be the first year of Ladies All-Ireland finals under the new playing rules which adds to the intrigue as well.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 4.15pm throw-in. Stay tuned.
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LIVE: Galway v Kerry, All-Ireland senior Ladies final
As always, here’s the usual hit of essential pre-match reading:
And here is how Kerry is set to line out
Kerry
1. Mary Ellen Bolger (Southern Gaels)
2. Róisín Rahilly (Ballymacelligott), 3. Deirdre Kearney (Na Gaeil), 4. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)
5. Aishling O’Connell (Scartaglen), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)
8. Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels), 9. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)
10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne), 12. Caoimhe Evans (MKL Gaels)
13. Jadyn Lucey (Na Gaeil), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels – captain).
Here’s how Galway have been named to line out:
Galway
1. Leah O’Halloran (Claregalway)
2. Brónagh Quinn (Annaghdown), 3. Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), 4. Kate Geraghty (Tuam Cortoon – captain)
5. Hannah Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 7. Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 9. Siobhan Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 11. Kate Slevin (Claregalway), 12. Kate Thompson (Salthill Knocknacarra)
13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 14. Leanne Coen (Corofin), 15. Róisín Leonard (Corofin)
It’s All-Ireland final day in the Ladies Football calendar with the usual festival of three deciders gracing the stage in Croke Park.
Antrim kickstarted the occasion with victory over Carlow in the Junior final while Roscommon have just been crowned intermediate champions in the last few minutes after a comfortable win over Fermanagh.
And now it’s over to Kerry and Galway to contest the senior showpiece. It’s a repeat of the 2024 final where Kerry lifted the Brenan Martin cup for the first time since 1993. Galway are still chasing a first senior All-Ireland success since winning their first-ever in 2004.
This will be the first year of Ladies All-Ireland finals under the new playing rules which adds to the intrigue as well.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 4.15pm throw-in. Stay tuned.
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