Lonergan the match-winner as Waterford claim key victory over Shelbourne

Waterford 1

Shelbourne 0

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

WATERFORD FC BOOSTED their Premier Division survival hopes with a huge 1-0 victory over Shelbourne at the RSC on Sunday evening, as Tommy Lonergan’s second-half strike secured three priceless points for Graham Coughlan’s side.

While Waterford city and county enjoyed the festivities of the August Bank Holiday weekend, with Spraoi and the All Together Now festival drawing large crowds, there was plenty for the home supporters to celebrate at the RSC as the Blues delivered one of their biggest results of the season.

Backed by a crowd of 1,977, Waterford moved three points clear of bottom side Sligo Rovers thanks to a committed and disciplined performance that was crowned by Lonergan’s 48th-minute diving header.

The hosts were the brighter side throughout much of the contest and could have been ahead inside six minutes. Pádraig Amond picked out Jordan Houston, whose cross found Lonergan, but the striker’s looping header struck the near post with Shelbourne goalkeeper Ed Beach beaten.

Lonergan remained at the centre of the action and nearly produced a spectacular opener on 12 minutes when Will Johnson’s long throw dropped kindly for him inside the area. His overhead kick, however, drifted just over the crossbar.

Shelbourne thought they had taken the lead midway through the half when Daniel Kelly found the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up. At the other end, Waterford continued to threaten, with Lonergan seeing another effort blocked before Kevin Long produced crucial defensive interventions to deny Kerr McInroy and Ali Coote.

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The hosts came close again on 37 minutes when Johnson won an aerial duel and laid the ball into the path of Evan McLaughlin. The winger unleashed a powerful left-footed effort that Beach did brilliantly to push around the post.

Waterford also felt they should have had a penalty before the break when John Mahon appeared to be pushed by Shelbourne captain Paddy Barrett following a McLaughlin corner, but referee Lucas Keating waved away the appeals.

James Norris and Conor Noonan. Ken Sutton Ken Sutton

The breakthrough arrived just three minutes into the second half. Barrett’s attempted clearance fell straight to Amond, who immediately delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area. Lonergan attacked it perfectly, diving to head beyond Beach from close range and send the home support into celebration.

The Blues almost doubled their advantage moments later when substitute Noah Mawene’s cross eventually found Hayden Cann, whose first-time strike was excellently tipped around the post by the impressive Beach.

A golden chance to put the game beyond doubt arrived on 56 minutes when Evan McLaughlin was pulled back inside the area by Jack Henry-Francis. Lonergan stepped up, but his penalty crashed back off the crossbar, offering Shelbourne a route back into the contest.

Tommy Lonergan taking a second-half penalty for Waterford. Ken Sutton Ken Sutton

The visitors responded with increased urgency and went close through McInroy and Kelly, but Waterford’s defence stood firm. Long and Mahon were outstanding throughout, repeatedly repelling the champions’ attacks.

Amond passed up a late opportunity to make it 2-0 when he fired into the side-netting from McLaughlin’s delivery, but the miss ultimately mattered little.

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After surviving late pressure, Waterford held on for a vital victory that could prove significant in their battle to retain Premier Division status.

Jack Henry Francis and Evan McLaughlin. Ken Sutton Ken Sutton

Waterford FC: McMullan; Houston (Volias 90), Cann, Mahon, Long, Couto; McLaughlin (McMenamy 84), Johnson (Mawene 51), Noonan (Heeney 84); Lonergan, Amond.

Shelbourne: Beach; Mbeng (Gannon 71), Barrett, Bone, Ledwidge (Norris 80); Henry-Francis, McIlroy (Lunney 80); Coote (Ring 80), Caffrey (Moore 71), Kelly; Freitas.

Referee: Lucas Keating (Cork)

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