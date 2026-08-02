Clarke rescues vital draw for Derry City as Lynch declines to comment on James McClean

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Derry City 1

Paul Buttner reports from Richmond Park

JAMES CLARKE SALVAGED a big point for Derry City as they came from behind to frustrate St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

St Pat’s enjoyed much of the ball for long periods of the game but failed to build on Aidan Keena’s first-half penalty.

Though he committed the foul for that spot kick, Brian Maher made several big saves between their post as Derry rallied late on to score a fine 73rd minute equaliser.

A third successive draw means St Pat’s once again failed to make up significant ground on leaders Shamrock Rovers who remain seven points ahead of them.

With just six wins from 26 games now, pre-season title pretenders Derry remain sixth and well off the European qualification places.

James Clarke, take a bow! 🚀



Derry are level at Richmond Park. pic.twitter.com/L83Rfy0Cb6 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 2, 2026

Following his social media comments after Thursday’s exit from Europe to Croatian side Rijeka, veteran winger James McClean was left out of the Derry squad and didn’t travel to Dublin.

Asked to comment on the situation after the game, Derry head coach Tiernan Lynch was non-committal.

“My job is to concentrate on what’s going on on the field,” said Lynch.

Pressed on whether he felt undermined by the comments, Lynch refused to say whether McClean had a future at the club or whether he would be disciplined.

“See this group of players, they’re a fantastic group of players in that dressing room and that’s my concentration, that’s my commitment and that’s what I’m here to talk about.

“I am going to talk about the group that’s in there. Anybody who wants to talk about anything other than today’s game, I’ve not any interest in it.”

St Pat’s started positively, Darragh Nugent shooting wide after a Jay McClelland shot had been deflected to him.

That came after just 20 seconds. Less than a minute later Kian Leavy went on a slalom run, hurdling several challenges before his drive was blocked by the well-positioned Brooklyn Lyons-Foster.

Moments later Derry defender Jamie Stott’s header from a Keena free-kick had to be tipped over the top by his own goalkeeper Maher, though referee Rob Harvey had already whistled for a foul by Luke Turner.

Derry soon settled to work Joseph Anang at the other end for the first time on eight minutes.

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Ex-Saint Darragh Burns cheekily nutmegged Turner on the right to cross for Clarke whose header was tipped over for the game’s first corner.

In a lively opening, Maher soon saw action on the double back at the Kilmainham end.

First the Derry keeper made a fine save to deprive Leavy after a surging counterattack by Keena and Nugent.

Leavy then teed up Keena with a pullback on the right. The striker never got hold of his shot which was comfortably saved.

Having rescued his side, Maher would contribute to St Pat’s taking a deserved lead on 27 minutes.

Keena’s free kick into the area deflected into the path of Nugent. And though Maher was quickly off his line, he tripped the St Pat’s midfielder to concede a penalty which Keena blasted straight down the middle.

Maher did make a terrific save to deny Ryan Edmondson three minutes before half-time following Turner’s galloping run from deep, even if an offside flag had gone up anyway.

St Pat’s began the second half as they did the first, James Brown rifling into the side netting when he should have doubled their lead, Maher having parried McClelland’s shot into his path.

A loose clearance then gifted Jamie Lennon sight of goal. The midfield anchor’s shot arced just past a post.

Keena then put Edmondson in behind with Maher getting down smartly to save.

Maintaining the pressure on the visitors’ goal, Maher yet again rescued his side with a diving stop from a Kenna free kick as St Pat’s couldn’t believe they hadn’t added to their lead.

Having survived, Derry made a quadruple substitution just past the hour mark, as they chased the game.

It worked as they were rewarded on 73 minutes, though St Pat’s felt there was a handball in the build up.

Joe Redmond and Lennon couldn’t properly clear Lyons-Foster’s ball into the area.

It dropped for Clarke on the edge of the area, the attacking midfielder taking a touch to drive a rising shot past Anang to the net.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Redmond, Hoare, Turner; Brown (Breslin, 64), Lennon, Nugent (Sheridan, 82), McClelland; Leavy (Baggley, h-t); Keena (Olusanya, 73), Edmondson.

Derry City: Maher; Lyons-Forster, Barr (Smith, 66), Stott, Fleming (Slevin, 90+1); Twisk, O’Reilly; Chapman (P. McClean, 66); Burns (L. Boyce, 66), Clarke (Olayinka, 80), Duffy (Cotter, 66).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

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