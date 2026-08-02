Bohs miss chance to close gap on top spot as Galway United earn gutsy draw

Bohemian FC 1

Galway United 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS REMAINED LEVEL on points with second-place St. Patrick’s Athletic having been held at home by a gutsy Galway United, missing the chance to close the gap on leaders Shamrock Rovers who were the big winners of the day.

Colm Whelan’s 10th of the season from the spot had Bohs in front before Aaron Bolger’s powerful volley levelled before half-time, meaning both sides were forced to share the spoils.

Having overcome Ballkani in the most dramatic of circumstances on Thursday night it was back to domestic action with a bang for Alan Reynold’s charges as they played their first league game in 30 days.

With just one win in five over the hosts, Galway looked to rectify that run early on as Aaron Bolger got on the end of a neatly worked set-piece but failed to hit the target with his left-footed volley.

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This early warning sign sparked the home side to life and really should have been ahead with just 12-minutes on the clock. Operating at wing back on the left, Dayle Rooney timed his run to perfection to break the offside trap and collect a long ball over the top. But just as he pulled the trigger, the Ballymun native saw his shot smothered brilliantly by Hugo Pires da Cunha.

Aaron Bolger brilliantly levels things up at Dalymount! 💥 pic.twitter.com/F2S6dF2KdO — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 2, 2026

The home side continued to move the ball beautifully, ramping up the pressure on the visitors. Harry Vaughan’s long range effort whizzed by the post before Douglas James-Taylor’s strike from point-blank range was bravely blocked as the one-way traffic continued.

And from the resulting corner The Tribesman fell behind when skipper Jimmy Keohane hauled down Cian Byrne right in front of the referee. In front of the expectant Des Kelly stand, Whelan made no mistake from 12-yards sending the keeper the wrong way to break the deadlock.

At kick-off John Caulifeld troops sat just six points off basement boys Sligo Rovers, albeit with a game in hand over their relegation rivals, and coupled with Waterford’s earlier win over Shelbourne the Galwegians had been nervously looking over their shoulder.

But to their credit the visitors dug deep and found a stunning equaliser when Bolger smashed home a first time volley, after Keohan’s inswinging free-kick was only half cleared to the edge of the area.

Desperately looking to restore their lead the home side went close on the stroke of half-time through the busy Vaughan, cutting in sharply from the right and forcing Da Cunha into a full stretch finger-tip save to turn it around the post.

Colm Whelan scores from 12 yards to give Bohs the lead! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/GYsfx5TRyB — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 2, 2026

Knowing every point was crucial at this stage, a frustrated John Caulfied was booked at the break for remonstrating with the referee at the break, and the tension was palpable going into the second half.

Tempers flared minutes after the restart when David Hurley seemed to kick out following a free-kick concession, sparking a huge coming together of both sides.

Having made most of the running in the second half, the hosts were given a glorious chance to regain their lead. Fresh from his match winning penalty in the shoot-out, substitute Jordan Flores lined up a free kick just outside the box but failed to hit the target.

Roared on by the vast majority of the 4,019 Bohs went in search of a winner but were frustrated by a resolute rearguard who fought tooth and nail to take a point back out west.

Bohemians: Paul Girard Walters: Cian Byrne (Markuss Strods, 82’), Pat Hickey, Sam Todd; Darragh Power, Dawson Devoy, Niall Morahan (Ross Tierney, 66’), Harry Vaughan; Dayle Rooney (Connor Parsons, 82’); Colm Whelan, Douglas James-Taylor (Jordan Flores, 66’)

Galway United: Hugo Pires Da Cunha; Jimmy Keohane, Wasiri Williams, Gianfranco Facchineri, Al-Amin Kazeem; Aaron Bolger (Junior Thiam, 87’), David Hurley, Ed McCarthy; Dylan Connolly (Francely Lomboto, 62’), Lee Devitt, Frantz Pierrot (Kris Twardek, 70’)

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Referee: Rob Hennessy

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