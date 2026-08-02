'It's pretty gut-wrenching' - Kerry boss on controversial ending

KERRY BOSS MARK Bourke has bemoaned the “controversial ending” which saw Galway come out on top in the All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

The Tribe won on a scoreline of 2-7 to 0-12 after a last-gasp Kerry goal was chalked off for a square ball. Síofra O’Shea thought they had won it at the death when her two-point free effort ended up in the back of the net.

It was a whirlwind for the Kingdom captain, who just beforehand, felt she had levelled matters but referee Maggie Farrelly had called play back, awarding the free amidst an advantage.

“It’s pretty gut-wrenching now,” said Bourke. “A two-pointer or a goal, a point on the advantage rule and all of them not given. It’s really tough, yeah.

“You’d be annoyed about all of it really, but you’ll have to go back and look at it. But I can’t control any of that, so I’m not going to start annoying myself over things I can’t control. That’s for other people, officials to make sure they get things right and if they do, they do, if they don’t, they don’t. The calls were made and we move on.”

Asked for his thoughts on the square ball, Bourke said: “I don’t know, it was very late in the day. I wasn’t close enough really to make a determination. There’s two umpires, there’s a referee, there’s video ref up in the box (score assistant in the TG4 truck) to review all this information. Were they all used? I’m not sure. The call was made – that’s it.”

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The Tralee native was more forthright on his belief that O’Shea’s point should have stood originally.

“Yeah, absolutely. The player wasn’t going backwards, the player was in a positive position in moving forward. I didn’t feel the hand was up long enough (for the advantage), maybe three seconds, and I don’t know, referees usually leave that advantage go until there’s a deficit going the other way or a disadvantage of the play and it should have gone through and be counted as a point, yeah. That’s my opinion.”

Kerry players dejected after the game. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

While Galway ended a 22-year wait for All-Ireland senior glory and lifted the Brendan Martin Cup for just the second time ever, Kerry suffered their third decider defeat in five years.

“Like you would think, everyone is just devastated inside in the dressing room,” Bourke reflected.

“Ourselves Armagh, Dublin, Galway, did a really good All-Ireland series. Two fell in the semi-final. It was probably going to come down to a one point game. Something had to give. It’s amazing the way it’s such a controversial ending, in my opinion anyway.

“But look, as I say, we can’t control any of it and fair dues to Galway as well. You must take your hat off to them, I thought they’d a great game, I thought we’d a great game. There was players playing really good football for both sides and then there was players that were trying to get into the game for both sides, but everyone just gave whatever they had on it.”

Galway manager Daniel Moynihan. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Galway manager Daniel Moynihan was also asked for his thoughts on a chaotic endgame as the Tribe avenged for their 2024 decider defeat to the same opposition.

“I suppose it made sure that everyone felt that they paid a good price for tickets,” said Moynihan.

“Initially disappointed with the free, I thought maybe it was a free as it happened, obviously I haven’t watched it back but then it was a case of will (Síofra O’Shea) put this over for a two-pointer and then it’s going to go with the buzzer. That was the initial thought that possibly she has the legs because she’s such a fantastic footballer.

“But as that ball went into the net I could see so many bodies in there, I felt myself it was a square ball. I could see Maggie (Farrelly) putting her hands up straight away as well. And I suppose obviously from chatting to the referees in behind there was confirmation that it was a square ball. So great relief is the thing for me, great relief obviously and it’s quite a way to win a game of football but also on the other side to lose a game of football.”

“This (Galway) team has been through so much, has had such bad luck over the years as well. It was nice to get a bit of the rub of the green as well,” he added.

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