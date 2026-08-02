Troy Parrott comes off the bench to help AZ Alkmaar win Netherlands Super Cup

PSV 0

AZ Alkmaar 4

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Troy Parrott came off the bench at half-time to help AZ Alkmaar win the Netherlands Super Cup against PSV at the Philips Stadion.

Goals from Mexx Meerdink, Weslley Patati, Elijah Dijkstra and Ro-Zangelo Daal helped seal a comfortable 4-0 win while Parrott replaced Billy van Duijl for the second half.

Joey Veerman was sent off for PSV in the ninth minute.

Parrott has made a huge impact for the Dutch side since joining in 2024, although he has been linked with a move away with clubs including West Ham, Real Betis and Ajax reportedly interested in the Ireland striker.

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AZ Alkmaar will get their Eredivisie campaign off the campaign next weekend when they host Den Haag on Saturday, 8 August.