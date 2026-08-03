More Stories
Ken McGrath, pictured in action for Waterford. Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Hurling

Ken McGrath involved as Molumphy's Waterford management team confirmed

Shane Briggs and Nigel Skehan will also serve as selectors.
12.08am, 3 Aug 2026

KEN MCGRATH WILL be involved as a selector in new Waterford manager Stephen Molumphy’s setup.

The Mount Sion legend has been named as a selector along with Shane Briggs and Nigel Skehan, as Molumphy’s management has been confirmed.

Kilkenny’s Mickey Comerford will be the new lead strength and conditioning coach for the Deise.

McGrath has been the Waterford U20 manager for the last couple  of years while he worked a senior selector in the past under Michael Ryan. During a brilliant Waterford playing career, he won four Munster senior medals and three All-Star awards.

Briggs recently worked with the Carlow senior hurlers, while Skehan offers a link to the previous Waterford setup steered by Peter Queally. 

Ballyduff Upper clubman Molumphy was appointed last week to the Waterford position on a three-year term. He had previously been a selector for both Wexford and Waterford, along with managing the Kerry hurlers.

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie