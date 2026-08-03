Ken McGrath involved as Molumphy's Waterford management team confirmed

KEN MCGRATH WILL be involved as a selector in new Waterford manager Stephen Molumphy’s setup.

The Mount Sion legend has been named as a selector along with Shane Briggs and Nigel Skehan, as Molumphy’s management has been confirmed.

Advertisement

Kilkenny’s Mickey Comerford will be the new lead strength and conditioning coach for the Deise.

Waterford GAA is pleased to confirm the remainder of the Senior Hurling Management Team for the 2027 season.

We wish Stephen, his selectors and backroom team every success as preparations get underway for the year ahead⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/1xfF4usfZ8 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) August 2, 2026

McGrath has been the Waterford U20 manager for the last couple of years while he worked a senior selector in the past under Michael Ryan. During a brilliant Waterford playing career, he won four Munster senior medals and three All-Star awards.

Briggs recently worked with the Carlow senior hurlers, while Skehan offers a link to the previous Waterford setup steered by Peter Queally.

Ballyduff Upper clubman Molumphy was appointed last week to the Waterford position on a three-year term. He had previously been a selector for both Wexford and Waterford, along with managing the Kerry hurlers.

*****