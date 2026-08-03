More Stories
Aoibheann Clancy in action in the All-Island Cup final last month. Tom Maher/INPHO
On the Move

Ireland international Aoibheann Clancy joins Watford from Shelbourne

22-year-old midfielder links up with Saoirse Noonan at WSL2 side.
3.29pm, 3 Aug 2026

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Aoibheann Clancy has signed for WSL2 side Watford.

Clancy makes the move from Shelbourne for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Saoirse Noonan at the Hornets – and more than 20 other Irish players in the English second tier as a busy summer window continues.

Clancy has been a key player for Shelbourne since her arrival from Wexford ahead of last season. She helped the Reds to a third-place finish in 2025, and has starred this campaign as they occupy the same position. 

The Limerick native was instrumental as they won the All-Island Cup last month.

Clancy has been called up to Ireland squads recently by Carla Ward, and was the only League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division player in the last camp.

Her one international cap came in November 2022, under Vera Pauw when she was introduced as a substitute in a 4-0 friendly win over Morocco.

Clancy was excelling for Wexford at that time, helping them to FAI Cup glory in 2021 as the LOIW Young Player of the Year and Team of the Season recipient.

She has balanced football with her studies recently, completing a degree in health and performance science.

Clancy is the second player to leave the LOIW for a fee this summer, following Maria Reynold’s move from Shamrock Rovers to Sheffield United, who also play in WSL2.

As she departs, Shelbourne look set to sign former Treaty United star Bella Flocchini.

The 23-year-old American lit up the league with 13 goals last season and is now in line for a sensational return, listed as a Shelbourne player on FAI Connect.

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie