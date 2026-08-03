Ireland international Aoibheann Clancy joins Watford from Shelbourne

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Aoibheann Clancy has signed for WSL2 side Watford.

Clancy makes the move from Shelbourne for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Saoirse Noonan at the Hornets – and more than 20 other Irish players in the English second tier as a busy summer window continues.

Watford FC Women is delighted to announce the signing of Republic of Ireland international midfielder Aoibheann Clancy, subject to international clearance 🤩



Welcome to the Golden Girls, Aoibheann 🐝 pic.twitter.com/OWaVG5nhqu — Watford FC Women (@WatfordFCWomen) August 3, 2026

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Clancy has been a key player for Shelbourne since her arrival from Wexford ahead of last season. She helped the Reds to a third-place finish in 2025, and has starred this campaign as they occupy the same position.

The Limerick native was instrumental as they won the All-Island Cup last month.

Clancy has been called up to Ireland squads recently by Carla Ward, and was the only League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division player in the last camp.

Her one international cap came in November 2022, under Vera Pauw when she was introduced as a substitute in a 4-0 friendly win over Morocco.

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗼𝗶𝗯𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗻 🔴



Shelbourne FC can confirm that Aoibheann Clancy has departed the club to join WSL 2 side, Watford FC.



Everyone at the club would like to thank Aoibheann for her dedication and huge contribution to the club since joining ahead of the 2025… pic.twitter.com/IUxnmhAhEK — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 3, 2026

Clancy was excelling for Wexford at that time, helping them to FAI Cup glory in 2021 as the LOIW Young Player of the Year and Team of the Season recipient.

She has balanced football with her studies recently, completing a degree in health and performance science.

Clancy is the second player to leave the LOIW for a fee this summer, following Maria Reynold’s move from Shamrock Rovers to Sheffield United, who also play in WSL2.

As she departs, Shelbourne look set to sign former Treaty United star Bella Flocchini.

The 23-year-old American lit up the league with 13 goals last season and is now in line for a sensational return, listed as a Shelbourne player on FAI Connect.

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