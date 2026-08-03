Pochettino agrees new four-year deal as US head coach

MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS agreed a new four-year contract as head coach of the United States men’s team.

The former Spurs and Chelsea boss has been in charge of the US since September 2024 and led the side to the last 16 at the recent World Cup on home soil.

Pochettino said on ussoccer.com: “Working together with US Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the men’s national team programme even stronger.

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“The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here.”

The US began the World Cup impressively with victories over Paraguay and Australia, but their performances were overshadowed by the furore surrounding Folarin Balogun’s red card and subsequent suspended ban, while their campaign ended in hugely disappointing fashion when they were beaten 4-1 by Belgium.

Doubt has surrounded the future of Pochettino over the last month, but the Argentinian has now opted to commit himself to the role until after the next World Cup.

“We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of US Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the federation,” continued Pochettino.

“We want to try to have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field.”

US Soccer chief executive and secretary general JT Batson laid out ambitious plans, saying: “Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on progress of the USMNT and the momentum of US Soccer.

“We know we have a lot of work to do to achieve our clear ambitions, including competing to win men’s World Cups and having soccer become the most played sport in every community.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Mauricio and team are committed to partnering with all of us to do the hard work to bring those ambitions to life.”

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