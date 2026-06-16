Defeat to England subjects Ireland to second loss at T20 World Cup

Ireland 118-9

England 119-6

(England won by four wickets)

Ireland made things tricky for England before falling to a four-wicket defeat to the host nation in their second game of the T20 World Cup.

The visitors took three early wickets in the English chase before some late drama, but headline performances by England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Eccleston were enough to deliver the victory.

After a delayed start due to rain as well as having lost the toss, Ireland found themselves in the very dangerous situation of 25-3 at the end of their own batting power play when only two fielders are allowed out.

From that point, vice-captain Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell began rebuilding until Stokell was dismissed by an exceptional Amy Jones stumping off the bowling of Ecclestone.

The further wicket of Prendergast added to Irish troubles, but a partnership of 21 between Leah Paul and Alice Tector kept the innings from further collapse even if scoring now had become difficult.

There had been one change from the team that played against Scotland on Saturday, with Ava Canning being replaced by Louise Little as a precautionary move.

Further wickets fell, but an explosive cameo by Little (26 off 15) helped Ireland up to a total that could potentially challenge the tournament hosts.

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Ireland managed to carry that momentum into the next innings and very soon had England 35-3, a position very similar to their own inside the powerplay.

With the stadium floodlights now taking full effect and with some damp, nibbly conditions on offer for the seamers, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis now needed to carefully manage her bowlers with so few runs required.

Sensing that this was the moment, Irish fans at the ground began to make their voices heard however a partnership of 64 between England captain Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight slowly wrestled back momentum.

Later in the piece, Lewis expertly opted to review a leg-before-wicket from Prendergast against Knight which brought a further wicket but with just 20 runs needed, and the game slowly petering out.

In an unexpected moment, Sciver-Brunt then retired herself out at 48* which the batter later said was precautionary due tightness in her calf.

However this decision brought about a scratchy period from the English lower order with runs still required for victory. Wicket-keeper Amy Hunter smartly run-out Freya Kemp, but England eventually crept to victory in the 18th over on a damp night in Hampshire.

Saturday’s loss to Scotland left them looking for their first win in this tournament, but also for their first win in a T20 World Cup. After 18 attempts, the wait goes on.

Ireland’s next game is against defending champions New Zealand on Friday at 6.30pm at the same ground, who themselves are also looking for their first win in this tournament.

IRELAND XI: Gaby Lewis*, Amy Hunter, Alana Dalzell, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire.