Béibhinn Parsons: Autumn history, Perry retirement and Wafer impact

A YOUNG BÉIBHINN Parsons could never have envisaged this.

An “almost overnight” switch from GAA to full-time rugby in her teens has led to her representing Ireland on the biggest stages, and the 24-year-old wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s all been like, honestly, living a dream,” she tells The 42.

“The fact that I got to go to an Olympics, a World Cup. I’ve had a fair share of injuries, but they’ve always come at good times. I just feel like my career has been so lucky.

“Blessed so far, and long may it last.”

Béibhinn Parsons (left) pictured at the opening of a new ALDI store in Dooradoyle last Thursday. Liam Burke Press 22 Liam Burke Press 22

Parsons is nursing an injury as we speak over the phone, her left foot in a boot after a minor ankle setback. But her focus is firmly on the future.

Ireland’s Autumn schedule has just been confirmed, with excitement building several months out. After finishing third in the Six Nations, Scott Bemand’s side return to WXV action in September, with a first-ever game at Tallaght Stadium against the USA before hitting the road to Galway to host Japan at Dexcom Stadium.

They will play the Sakura 15 again in a standalone Test match at Virgin Media Park in Cork, before a historic Test series in South Africa in October as part of WXV.

The Tallaght fixture is particularly intriguing: the 10,000-capacity football stadium is home to Shamrock Rovers, and has been a fortress for the international women’s team.

Their rugby counterparts will now get a taste of it on 20 September, the Dublin 24 venue recently hosting Leinster game and Schools Senior Cup finals. And Parsons is hoping for a big turnout after record attendances from Dexcom to Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations.

“Each stadium sort of has its own vibe, so to see what Tallaght is all about will be cool,” the electric wing says.

“It’s a good-sized stadium, can we have the numbers that we had during the Six Nations? Can we rally that support again and try to fill these stadiums? That’ll be interesting to see if we can do that.

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Tallaght Stadium ready for rugby. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“The Six Nations as a whole this year just felt like a milestone. It was very momentous, the stadiums that we played in, Twickenham and Clermont, our home games, each one felt like a Test match, and felt like a massive occasion, and it really felt like Ireland got behind us.

“It definitely was the most enjoyable Six Nations I’ve been a part of, and I think a lot of that is the support that we had, and the fans showing up to each and every game and getting behind us, it just made it that extra bit special.”

There has been plenty of other news around the Irish team in recent weeks: Ellena Perry announced her retirement, the 29-year-old prop calling time on her rugby career at the conclusion of the Premiership season with Gloucester-Hartpury.

Former England international Perry switched allegiances before last summer’s World Cup, having previously won 11 caps for the Red Roses between 2018 and 2020 before taking a break from rugby in 2022 following the birth of her son, Bert.

Irish-qualified through her maternal grandmother, Perry made her debut in the World Cup warm-up game against Canada and was ever-present thereafter, winning nine caps across the summer tournament and Six Nations.

Ellena Perry with her son, Bert, after an Ireland game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“El Pez, she was such a joy to have in camp, and such a great asset to our team,” Parsons pays tribute.

“On the pitch was she was just ferocious, she was a phenomenal scrummager, a turnover merchant, she had impact around the park. As a person, though, she brought this whole other level.

“Her son Bert would be around camp so much, and it was just a joy to see him after every game and see her interact with him, and how we all really loved their whole family. It was just lovely to see them, and what it meant to Bert. He would run onto the pitch, he loved the Aviva day, he went around signing autographs after the game and everything!

“She will be so missed, and the whole vibe that she brought. She’s such a warm character, so friendly, so kind, really funny as well. She’ll be a big loss to us on and off the pitch.”

Parsons also had a word for another teammate, Aoife Wafer, who recently made history as the first to win back-to-back Six Nations Player of the Championship awards.

The 23-year-old back-row has been a standout for Ireland through the years, her impact immeasurable at times. But Parsons – often a beneficiary of her carries when it comes to try time (one is nominated for Try of the Championship) – goes some way towards expressing it.

“Aoife is an immense player for us. The way that she can put these performances out, she really thrives under a big occasion. She’s a big game player, we love having her, and she’s such an asset to us.

“She just lives and thrives under pressure and big occasions, she can always come up with something magical and special. She’s a massive attacking weapon for us.

“The carries that she puts her body through, I don’t know how she does it week in week out, but yeah, she’s a phenomenal player, and it’s a massive achievement for her to have won two years in-a-row.”

Aoife Wafer celebrating after Ireland's win at Aviva Stadium. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Parsons reflects on the Six Nations as a whole with mixed emotions.

She and her teammates have routinely spoken about wanting to break into the top two and move up the world rankings, so there’s a level of disappointment that they fell short of achieving that.

“We really went after the three home wins, and we got them, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, we really wanted to have a better showing in Twickenham and also come away with a different result in Clermont. Although it was definitely a successful campaign for us, we know that there’s still performances that we have yet to get out there.

“Yeah, we want to break into the top four in the world, and that means beating the likes of France, competing with England. We still have a long way to go, but we know that we’re growing and getting better with each campaign. On the whole it was definitely still a successful campaign for us, but we didn’t absolutely exceed our expectations at the same time.”

Those will remain, and heighten, but the progress is there for all to see.

“I think the main thing right now is that we’re getting that balance of still being young and a youthful team, but really building experience and building cohesion.

Parsons in full flow for Ireland. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“In the past, there probably was lots of chopping and changing between players, between coaching staff, between philosophies on how we want to play the game, whereas since being under Scott, it’s like we’ve been sort of in an arrow, and we’re all heading in the one direction. We’re getting closer and closer to the sweet spot of where we want to be.”

The same goes for Parsons as an individual. It’s been some journey since that overnight switch almost a decade ago, and a sparkling career continues apace.

“I feel like it just means more and more to me the longer I’ve been in it, and the more games I’ve played,” she concludes.

“Some people say that their first cap is their absolute favourite moment, but for me, every game seems to mean more to me, and the whole experience of playing for Ireland, it’s just so special to me. And it gets more special the longer I’ve been in it.”

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Béibhinn Parsons was speaking at the opening of new ALDI store in Dooradoyle, Limerick, as their Play Rugby Ambassador