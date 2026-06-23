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RIP

Former Galway footballer Paul Clancy dies aged 49

The Maigh Cuilinn clubman was a double All-Ireland winner with the Tribesmen.
10.00am, 23 Jun 2026
3

FORMER GALWAY FOOTBALLER Paul Clancy has passed away at the age of 49.

The Maigh Cuilinn clubman was a double All-Ireland winner with Galway, lifting Sam Maguire in 1998 and 2001.

A talented forward, Clancy also won five Connacht SFC titles.

With Maigh Cuilinn, Clancy was part of the side that won the All-Ireland intermediate championship in 2008.

Clancy also served as club chairman from 2019 to 2023, during which time Maigh Cuilinn won their first Galway senior championship title in 2020. In 2022, the club added a Galway/Connacht senior championship double.

Galway GAA confirmed the news with a post on X this morning.

“It is with immense sadness that we heard about the sad and untimely passing of our former double All-Ireland Senior Football winning player, Paul Clancy.”

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