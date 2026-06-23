England's reality check with hesitant display that won't be tolerated deeper into World Cup

THE PLAYERS WERE about to appear for the pre-game ceremony but the singing and drinking was still in full flow under the stands.
England fans coalesced in sweaty, sticky song throughout the sprawling, open concourse that allows you walk around the entire bowl of the Boston Stadium.
Various renditions of Ten German Bombers echoed from block to block by pockets of English supporters. Domestic beer and Massachusetts rain fell from the skies. Stick out your tongue and it would be hard to say what was stronger.
A man in his early 50s didn’t want the singing to stop. Just as there were no more German bombers in the air he began to furiously, almost orgasmically bang on a condiment stand. Tubs of ketchup and mustard vibrated with the force as the man opened his palm and slapped those sauces silly.
But most of the people, mostly young people, were done with the song. They had moved on and, in a melody no one saw coming, immediately broke into a version of Angels by Robbie Williams that began to blare out from the stadium’s sound system.
“And the RAF from England shot them down…. And through it all, she offers me protection, a lot of love and affection, whether I’m right or wrong…”
This England team, especially this performance, makes you feel the players and fans are caught in similar places.
Does this England team know what it is?
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Does it know what it needs to be to succeed?
Harry Kane goes down injured. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
There were times in their first game when they simply blitzed Croatia with pace, power, and a level of attacking quality to leave many rivals envious.
The first half showed up some of the internal battles Thomas Tuchel’s men face. They absolutely dominated the ball. Towards the end of the half they had made 250 passes in comparison to Ghana’s 34. They had a completion rate of 94% but, other than two moments on either flank when Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon got to the byline for crosses that were blocked, there was no penetration.
Their play was hesitant, although this is a long tournament so no need to peak early. Still, this didn’t feel like complete control, and when Antoine Semenyo barrelled Reece James off the ball and managed to cut inside there were hints of a counter attacking threat, enhanced further when full back Marvin Senaya was too strong for Djed Spence early after the re-start and forced a save with his shot in the box.
Harry Kane took an early bang in the back of the head and seemed in a daze for the remainder of the game, touching the ball just nine times and only twice in the penalty area during that first half.
The last of those was a blocked shot that was created by Declan Rice’s sharp, first-time pass in a condensed central area. Jude Bellingham operated in this space closest to Kane but was not as effective.
Early on it felt fine, they were asserting control and could say the square passes were all in the name of patience. Bellingham’s seem to wear out by the time the sixth minute of stoppage time arrived, he left a needlessly late shoulder barge on an opponent and was lucky to escape a yellow.
He wasn’t quite chased off the pitch at the break but several Ghanaians made sure to confront him. The Real Madrid star shrugged and sauntered off.
Some England were frustrated, booing just as they did the hydration break and every time Thoas Partey touched the ball. The Ghana international is facing trial in Britain on rape charges. He has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022. A trial has been set for next year, allowing the 32-year-old to represent his country at this World Cup.
Thomas Tuchel with Jude Bellingham during of the hydration breaks. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Despite the significance of such a scenario, it felt more and more like a sideshow as England’s frustrations grew. The Ghanians, dotted around in pockets of yellow, grew in confidence.
This felt like home for England fans as they arrived. It was raining, it was cloudy, it was just a little bit miserable, and there were convoys of buses filled with punters making their way towards Foxborough.
The $80 return train ticket from downtown Boston (the one that usually costs $20 for NFL games) would also have given this a very typical away-day aesthetic.
From 9am there were groups of England fans wandering the streets with their bags of cans.
They wore their vintage jerseys – Gascoigne remains a favourite – and St George’s flags around their necks. One group of Grimsby supporters were giddy heading for South Station, no doubt still enthused by the exploits of League of Ireland product Jaze Kabia at their club last season.
Of course.
At the side of I-95, a few miles from the Boston Stadium, a bus had pulled over. Men in denim shorts and Adidas runners lined up to relieve themselves. One tipped his pal’s bucket hat into the steaming grass below and laughed.
As this game laboured on, it felt symbolic of what Ghana were doing to England.
It reached the hour mark and it was still a stalemate. Tuchel’s options on the bench were plentiful and embarrassing. But what did he want from them?
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Rice was allowed play as an auxiliary striker in search of a winner, Elliot Anderson holding the fort and possibly humming Angles to himself as the game idled by.
What the England boss needed more than anything was to show he could change the flow and momentum of the game, something that will no doubt be required as this tournament goes on and England are deeper in the weeds. That didn’t happen.
The depth of quality that should allow for improvement, and performances like this one not to be too dishearening, arrived in the form of two double substitutions before the final quarter.
Bukayo Saka, Nico O’Reilly, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze were all introduced.
England, though, were left wildly exposed on 79 minutes when a simple move on the right cut them open. Senaya was through on goal, he took a slightly heavy touch but was still in the clear when a desperate, high tackle by Ezri Konza coming in from the side brought him down. He didn’t touch the ball and got the man. No peno. No VAR intervention.
Marcus Rashford was the final throw of the dice from Tuchel and when O’Reilly headed off the bar from close range and Kane blasted the follow up over on 88 minutes that was all she wrote as both of these sides go into their last group game level on four points.
The England fans have their songs but this was a reality check and a hesistant display that won’t be tolerated by better sides.
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England's reality check with hesitant display that won't be tolerated deeper into World Cup
LAST UPDATE | 57 mins ago
THE PLAYERS WERE about to appear for the pre-game ceremony but the singing and drinking was still in full flow under the stands.
England fans coalesced in sweaty, sticky song throughout the sprawling, open concourse that allows you walk around the entire bowl of the Boston Stadium.
Various renditions of Ten German Bombers echoed from block to block by pockets of English supporters. Domestic beer and Massachusetts rain fell from the skies. Stick out your tongue and it would be hard to say what was stronger.
A man in his early 50s didn’t want the singing to stop. Just as there were no more German bombers in the air he began to furiously, almost orgasmically bang on a condiment stand. Tubs of ketchup and mustard vibrated with the force as the man opened his palm and slapped those sauces silly.
But most of the people, mostly young people, were done with the song. They had moved on and, in a melody no one saw coming, immediately broke into a version of Angels by Robbie Williams that began to blare out from the stadium’s sound system.
“And the RAF from England shot them down…. And through it all, she offers me protection, a lot of love and affection, whether I’m right or wrong…”
This England team, especially this performance, makes you feel the players and fans are caught in similar places.
Does this England team know what it is?
Does it know what it needs to be to succeed?
Harry Kane goes down injured. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
There were times in their first game when they simply blitzed Croatia with pace, power, and a level of attacking quality to leave many rivals envious.
The first half showed up some of the internal battles Thomas Tuchel’s men face. They absolutely dominated the ball. Towards the end of the half they had made 250 passes in comparison to Ghana’s 34. They had a completion rate of 94% but, other than two moments on either flank when Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon got to the byline for crosses that were blocked, there was no penetration.
Their play was hesitant, although this is a long tournament so no need to peak early. Still, this didn’t feel like complete control, and when Antoine Semenyo barrelled Reece James off the ball and managed to cut inside there were hints of a counter attacking threat, enhanced further when full back Marvin Senaya was too strong for Djed Spence early after the re-start and forced a save with his shot in the box.
Harry Kane took an early bang in the back of the head and seemed in a daze for the remainder of the game, touching the ball just nine times and only twice in the penalty area during that first half.
The last of those was a blocked shot that was created by Declan Rice’s sharp, first-time pass in a condensed central area. Jude Bellingham operated in this space closest to Kane but was not as effective.
Early on it felt fine, they were asserting control and could say the square passes were all in the name of patience. Bellingham’s seem to wear out by the time the sixth minute of stoppage time arrived, he left a needlessly late shoulder barge on an opponent and was lucky to escape a yellow.
He wasn’t quite chased off the pitch at the break but several Ghanaians made sure to confront him. The Real Madrid star shrugged and sauntered off.
Some England were frustrated, booing just as they did the hydration break and every time Thoas Partey touched the ball. The Ghana international is facing trial in Britain on rape charges. He has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022. A trial has been set for next year, allowing the 32-year-old to represent his country at this World Cup.
Thomas Tuchel with Jude Bellingham during of the hydration breaks. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Despite the significance of such a scenario, it felt more and more like a sideshow as England’s frustrations grew. The Ghanians, dotted around in pockets of yellow, grew in confidence.
This felt like home for England fans as they arrived. It was raining, it was cloudy, it was just a little bit miserable, and there were convoys of buses filled with punters making their way towards Foxborough.
The $80 return train ticket from downtown Boston (the one that usually costs $20 for NFL games) would also have given this a very typical away-day aesthetic.
From 9am there were groups of England fans wandering the streets with their bags of cans.
They wore their vintage jerseys – Gascoigne remains a favourite – and St George’s flags around their necks. One group of Grimsby supporters were giddy heading for South Station, no doubt still enthused by the exploits of League of Ireland product Jaze Kabia at their club last season.
Of course.
At the side of I-95, a few miles from the Boston Stadium, a bus had pulled over. Men in denim shorts and Adidas runners lined up to relieve themselves. One tipped his pal’s bucket hat into the steaming grass below and laughed.
As this game laboured on, it felt symbolic of what Ghana were doing to England.
It reached the hour mark and it was still a stalemate. Tuchel’s options on the bench were plentiful and embarrassing. But what did he want from them?
Rice was allowed play as an auxiliary striker in search of a winner, Elliot Anderson holding the fort and possibly humming Angles to himself as the game idled by.
What the England boss needed more than anything was to show he could change the flow and momentum of the game, something that will no doubt be required as this tournament goes on and England are deeper in the weeds. That didn’t happen.
The depth of quality that should allow for improvement, and performances like this one not to be too dishearening, arrived in the form of two double substitutions before the final quarter.
Bukayo Saka, Nico O’Reilly, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze were all introduced.
England, though, were left wildly exposed on 79 minutes when a simple move on the right cut them open. Senaya was through on goal, he took a slightly heavy touch but was still in the clear when a desperate, high tackle by Ezri Konza coming in from the side brought him down. He didn’t touch the ball and got the man. No peno. No VAR intervention.
Marcus Rashford was the final throw of the dice from Tuchel and when O’Reilly headed off the bar from close range and Kane blasted the follow up over on 88 minutes that was all she wrote as both of these sides go into their last group game level on four points.
The England fans have their songs but this was a reality check and a hesistant display that won’t be tolerated by better sides.
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2026 world cup England Ghana Soccer songs and stories none