England held by Ghana as Harry Kane misses late chance

England 0

Ghana 0

THOMAS TUCHEL’S STILTED side stumbled to a 0-0 draw with well-drilled Ghana as England edged closer to the World Cup knockout phase in forgettable fashion.

Six days on from the thrilling 4-2 victory against Croatia in Texas, things fell flat in Foxborough as the back-to-back European Championship runners-up failed to break down the Black Stars.

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England were a far cry from the swashbuckling side that thrilled in their Group L opener, with Tuchel’s team unable to find a way through Carlos Queiroz’s organised outfit as Harry Kane missed their best chance late on.

Neither side so much as mustered a shot on target in the first half. Not even England’s set-piece prowess and strength on the bench could swing a late goal, although substitute Nico O’Reilly saw a header rattle the crossbar and Kane uncharacteristically skied the rebound as they pushed for a winner.

Both sides look all but assured of a place in the round of 32 after this stalemate as Tuchel’s men turn their attention to Saturday’s group finale against Panama at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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