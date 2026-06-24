Daniel Munoz goal sends Colombia into last 32 while Croatia beat Panama

Colombia 1

Democratic Republic of Congo 0

DANIEL MUNOZ SCORED for the second successive game as Colombia booked their place in the World Cup last 32 with a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Crystal Palace full-back finally beat the heroics of Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, leaving the Africans needing a victory against Ukbekistan in their final group game to keep their hopes alive.

Edo Kayembe fired a shot over the bar for DR Congo in the opening minutes, but it was a rare foray as Colombia dominated the opening exchanges with eight shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Mpasi was forced into saves from Jhon Arias, Munoz – who bundled in the rebound, but was flagged offside – James Rodriguez and Gustavo Puerta with Luis Diaz’s effort deflecting wide after going through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Cross

DR Congo, who had left too much room early on, tightened up after the hydration break as the rain began to fall in Guadalajara, Yoane Wissa almost profiting on a loose back pass and coming close to connecting with a teasing cross from Arther Masuaku.

Mpasi saved again from Diaz to start the second half, but he was finally beaten 14 minutes from time when Munoz’s shot beat him at his near post via a deflection.

Having waited so long to beat Mpasi, Diaz managed it twice in the next four minutes as the game opened up, only for both to be ruled out – the first for a push on a defender before he lofted the ball over the goalkeeper, the second for offside.

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Mpasi was forced into another save from Juan Quintero before his opposite number Camila Vargas faced his first shot on target in stoppage time, turning away Nathanael Mbuku’s long-range strike and smothering Chancel Mbemba’s header from a corner.

Munoz, who was named player of the match, said the victory gave Colombia a “morale boost” but they were not settling for that.

“We played with intensity and aggression, and we stuck to our style,” he said. “This achievement belongs to the entire team, we earned these three points as a team and for all the fans who came out to support us.”

Luka Modric played his 200th game for Croatia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Croatia 1

Panama 0

Luka Modric’s 200th appearance for Croatia ended in a 1-0 victory over Panama as they kept their World Cup campaign alive.

Substitute Ante Budimir supplied the decisive touch, grabbing the only goal early in the second half as Panama’s hopes of qualification were ended.

A tight first half produced few openings, Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic stretching to tip Jose Luis Rodriguez’s header onto the bar although the ball was adjudged to have crossed the line before Amir Murillo’s cross.

Croatia enjoyed plenty of possession, but uncharacteristically gave it away and allowed Panama to look threatening on the break with Murillo making a dangerous run into the box.

The first shot on target arrived in the first minute of stoppage time, Orlando Mosquera turning Martin Baturina’s low drive from 25 yards around the post.

Their next opening nine minutes into the second half proved decisive, Josip Stanisic delivering a wonderful cross which Budimir steered in at the far post.

A through ball from Modric released Marco Pasalic from halfway as Croatia broke from a Panama corner, but Mosquera stood tall and the striker was unable to turn in the rebound from a tight angle.

Livakovic made two quick saves from Murillo and pushed Carlos Harvey’s header over the bar as Panama pressed for an equaliser, but their efforts petered out as Croatia were able to see out the victory.

Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic said he was glad to win Modric’s landmark match.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect it to be this difficult,” he said. “We didn’t react the best, maybe that was due to the pressure as we really needed these three points.”

His opposite number Thomas Christiansen said his side had gone “toe-to-toe” with their opponents, but accepted “that’s just how football goes”.

“They had one clear chance and scored it,” he said. “The truth is that they did not create too much danger against us.”