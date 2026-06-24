Who will win tonight's World Cup game – Scotland or Brazil?

GROUP C IS perfectly set up for an enthralling finale on Wednesday night, with Brazil, Morocco and Scotland all likely to progress to the knockout rounds – but plenty still at stake in the final round of matches.

Brazil start the day in top spot, but with second-placed Morocco hot on their heels, goal difference potentially set to come into play, and the in-form Netherlands likely awaiting the group runners-up, the Seleçao know their margin for error against Scotland is slim.

With three valuable points already under the belt, the Scots are on the cusp of the knockout rounds, but would desperately love a point – or three – to make sure of it, not to mention banishing the ghosts of 1998.

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Kick off in Miami is at 11pm Irish time.

Who do you think will win?

