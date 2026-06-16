Ulster sign former Ireland Sevens star Chay Mullins from Connacht

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE announced the signing of Chay Mullins on a one-year deal.

Mullins, 24, was among several players that left Connacht at the end of the season.

A versatile back three player, Mullins previously starred for the now-defunct Ireland Sevens team.

He was part of the squad at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and won a historic bronze medal at the Sevens World Cup in 2022.

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✍️ Chay Mullins joins Ulster Rugby on a one-year deal.



The Irish-qualified 24-year-old joins the province from Connacht.



A versatile back three player, Mullins was a key member of the @IrishRugby Sevens team that won the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship in 2023.



Welcome to… pic.twitter.com/TOtm41yMKe — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) June 16, 2026

Born in Bristol, Mullins qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother from County Cavan.

He previously represented the Ireland U20s, and marked his Connacht senior debut with a hat-trick of tries against Zebre Parma in December 2024.

“This is a really exciting move for me, and I was delighted to have this opportunity,” said Mullins.

“I know the coaching staff very well from my time at the Irish 20s under Richie (Murphy, head coach) and having worked with Mark Sexton at Connacht.

“I also know Zac (Ward) very well after being around the world with him with the Sevens, so I’m looking forward to being reunited with him as a teammate!

“Having watched Ulster last season, it was clear to see the freedom they are playing (with) in attack and I feel that suits my game. Hopefully I can add to the team and progress as a player.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best added: “We are very pleased to be bringing in a player of Chay’s talent in this summer. With his promise shown in the Sevens programme and at Connacht, he represents a fantastic market opportunity for us.

“We believe his attributes will fit in well with our brand of rugby and the coaches are well aware of his ability having worked with him before.

“His versatility will be a welcome addition into our backline, and he will add strong competition for selection.”