Podium for Sharlene Mawdsley, national record for Mark English at Ostrava Golden Spike

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY HAS registered a third-placed finish at the at Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic.

The Tipperary 400m runner bolted out of the blocks for an early lead before Lurdes Gloria Manuel took over on the back straight.

The 20-year-old home favourite powered to the line in a personal best of 49.74 seconds, while Mawdsley was pipped for second by Cuba’s Roxana Gomez.

Mawdsley’s time of 50.28 was just over a tenth of a second outside her personal best, which was achieved in Brussels last month.

Mark English set an Irish record in the 1000m with a time of 2:15.82. The fast-finishing Donegal athlete just left himself with too much ground to make up, ending in sixth place, 0.69 of a second behind Australian winner Peter Bol.

Another rarely-run event, the 150m, saw Benjamin Richardson start well before finishing fourth behind American track star Noah Lyles.

Lyles capped the meet with a world record time of 14.67 seconds, beating the previous best of 14.72 set by Kishane Thompson of Jamaica in April.

“Was there ever any doubt? Was there ever any doubt? We came for a show,” an elated Lyles told Czech TV.

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The 28-year-old finshed ahead of South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile and Australian Gout Gout, who brushed past Richardson for a podium finish.

The Waterford-born sprinter clocked a personal best of 15.14 seconds for the distance.

Galwegian Emma Moore set a new PB of 2:00.71 to finish ninth in a race won by Swiss 800m debutant Audrey Werro in 1:54.45.

She beat Dutch star Femke Broeders-Bol, who has switched from the 400m hurdles, in which she had won two world gold medals, registering 1:57.13 for second place.

In the 100m, Bori Akinola finished sixth in 10.38 seconds.

South Africa’s 20-year-old Bayanda Walaza won the event in 9.94 seconds, beating Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon with 9.99.

US favourites Ronnie Baker and Jordan Anthony were demoted to the fourth and fifth spots respectively with times over 10 seconds.

Nick Griggs was ninth in the mile, crossing in a season’s best of 3:52.81.

- Additional reporting by AFP.