Mayo GAA wish Kobe McDonald well as All-Ireland winner departs for AFL

MAYO GAA HAVE wished Kobe McDonald well as he departs for Australia.

McDonald, 18, starred as Mayo sensationally ended a 75-year wait for All-Ireland senior football glory, and he now joins St Kilda having signed for the AFL club last year.

“Everybody involved with Mayo GAA would like to wish Kobe McDonald all the best on his next adventure in Australia,” the newly-crowned champions posted on X.

“It has been some few months. Thanks, Kobe.”

🔴🟢 Everybody involved with Mayo GAA would like to wish Kobe McDonald all the best on his next adventure in Australia.



It has been some few months. Thanks Kobe 👆 #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/fHXS2T7m2h — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) August 5, 2026

It’s understood McDonald will land in Australia on Thursday, and he is due to attend St Kilda’s AFL game against Carlton on Sunday.

This comes just 10 days after the Crossmolina Deel Rovers youngster helped Mayo stun Kerry to lift the Sam Maguire Cup.

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It was the dream ending to his first inter-county season, which began with 1-4 off the bench on his debut against Monaghan and featured the Leaving Cert in between.

“The only word I can describe the year is a whirlwind. I feel like I blinked and it was all over,” said McDonald, son of Mayo legend Ciarán, last week.

McDonald celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

While basking in the football glory and enjoying the celebrations, he also spoke about his AFL future.

“Mum and Dad are going to go across for the first six weeks, probably. And then I’m home for Christmas anyway. I’ll live somewhere in Melbourne, I don’t know the exact spot of the house. But all that stuff is done.”

On his ambitions in the game, McDonald added: “I want to be in the first team as much as possible. I don’t want to go there and just blend in. That’s not my nature. You obviously strive to be one of the best at least. But yeah, there’s no guarantees. I’ll try my best to see what happens.

“I was at the bottom of the ladder this year too. So I have that. I like being the underdog. I like when no one really gives you a chance. I’m sure a lot of Australians probably don’t give me a chance, as much as they don’t give any Irish players a chance. But you see what Oisín (Mullin) has been able to do over there this year, that gives you serious belief.”

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