From crisis to consolidation: Ajax aiming high ahead of Shelbourne clash

IN TERMS OF Champions League hardware, Shelbourne’s draw with Ajax is the biggest European draw for an Irish team since Cork City met Bayern Munich in 1991. It doesn’t necessarily feel that way, though.

After four trophyless seasons, where do the four-time European Cup champions stand?

Certainly, when it comes to recognisable names, the Amsterdam giants retain their share. Marc-André ter Stegen, Julian Brandt, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, and Steven Berghuis are familiar faces, yet each is over 30, with Brandt the only one under 33. Injury-victim Ter Stegen has played just 12 games in the past two years.

Ajax finished fifth last season; their second time in three years outside the Eredivisie top-four. In the 70-year history of the Dutch top flight, Ajax have only finished worse on three occasions (sixth in 1999 and 1959 and 13th in 1965). For a club that has finished first or second in 58 of those 70 campaigns, such results spark action.

Since Erik ten Hag signed off on their last Dutch title before jetting off for Manchester United in 2022, a string of managers have paid for poor results with their job:

Alfred Schreuder (26 games in charge),

John Heitinga (22 games as interim manager),

Maurice Steijn (11 games),

John van ‘t Schip (34 games as interim manager),

Francesco Farioli (54 games),

Heitinga again (15 games),

Fred Grim (21 games as interim manager),

Óscar García (10 games as interim manager).

That has been accompanied by bouts of boardroom instability, where there have been abrupt departures for directors of football Marc Overmars and Sven Mislintat amid off-field controversies.

New Ajax head coach Míchel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Into the breach as head coach steps Míchel, who most notably led Girona to Champions League qualification in 2024 before succumbing to relegation last season.

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Meanwhile, the appointment of Jordi Cruyff as director of football in December 2025 was symbolic and practical.

In the stadium named after his father, there has been increased optimism about their summer business. Most of those elder statesmen have been lured to bring an immediate impact.

Ter Stegen’s loan from Barcelona and Brandt’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund have added to the acquisitions of Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo for €20 million from Al-Hilal and left-back Caio Henrique for €10.5m from Monaco.

Alongside Míchel, Blind had returned after three years at Girona, while striker Tolu Arokodare has joined on loan from Wolves.

Those deals were financed by the sales of young midfielder Sean Steur to Newcastle for €23.5m and Chuba Akpom to Ipswich for €9m, while some of the wage bill has been cleared by releasing Wout Weghorst, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and, last summer, Jordan Henderson.

Another young winger, Mika Godts, who was named the Eredivisie’s Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year, could yet join PSG for up to €60m, which would allow for more recruitment.

That rumoured fee is 16 times Shelbourne’s squad value of €3.73m, according to Transfermarkt. Ajax’s squad value comes to €233.75m.

Right now, Godts is still training and could feature against Shelbourne alongside the potential debuts of Ter Stegen and Brandt.

In line with their reputation for youth development, ‘De Godenzonen’ (Sons of the Gods) have other rising talents in their pack. Israeli attacker Oscar Gloukh netted a hat-trick in their home leg against Vojvodina, adding one away to contribute half the goals in their 8-2 aggregate win. Dutch centre-back Youri Baas was the club’s Player of the Year last season.

Fireworks on the pitch during the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord at Johan Cruyff Arena on 24 September 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It’s almost three years since rioting Ajax supporters forced the postponement of a home match against Feyenoord as the club tumbled towards the relegation zone. In November 2023, journalist Menno de Galan published a book entitled, ‘Ajax in Crisis’.

Overmars’ exit was the tipping point for that period of decline which saw key executives, such as CEO Edwin van der Sar, and major players exit. Klaassen and Blind’s returns have at least been positive signs.

Ajax choked a nine-point Eredivisie lead with five games remaining in 2024/25 (failing to win four games in a row to finish second), while the gap to treble-champions PSV was 35 points in 2023/24 and 28 last season.

They scraped into Europe in a four-way play-off, beating Utrecht on penalties to secure their Conference League berth. Their play-off participation was so unexpected, their semi-final and final were played at the 7,000-capacity Kras Stadion in Volendam as Harry Styles was booked into their 55,000 Johan Cruyff Arena.

There have been lows in Europe, too, such as a Europa League 1-0 loss away to Latvian side RFS and a record 1-6 defeat at home to Napoli. Ajax finished 32nd of 36 teams in last year’s Champions League.

With an attendance of 51,251 for their game against Vojvodina, Shels will be on the big stage, although the home support can be fickle if entertainment isn’t forthcoming. Expectations have been elevated by Cruyff Jnr targeting immediate league contention and his slew of signings.

Against Ajax’s pressing and possession play, Shels’ job is to make it an uncomfortable debut for Ter Stegen and Brandt, while bringing back bad memories for the home faithful.

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