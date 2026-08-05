Reed among latest Ryder Cup stars confirmed for Irish Open

PATRICK REED, ROBERT MacIntyre, Francesco Molinari and Sepp Straka have been confirmed for the 2026 Amgen Irish Open.

The Ryder Cup stars are the latest headline names added to the event, which takes place at Trump International Golf Links from 10-13 September.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy has already been confirmed for Doonbeg, alongside Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Jon Rahm.

The field also features former World Number One and Ryder Cup Europe Captain Luke Donald, alongside European Ryder Cup players Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard.

Advertisement

The in-form Reed is a three-time Ryder Cup player and returns to the Irish Open having made his tournament debut at The K Club last year.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the Amgen Irish Open and playing at Doonbeg for the first time. Ireland has such a rich golfing history and the fans always create an incredible atmosphere,” said Reed.

MacIntyre has won three national opens – the Genesis Scottish Open, Italian Open and Canadian Open – and was a key member of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup teams in Rome (2023) and New York (2025).

“The Amgen Irish Open is always a special tournament and I’m delighted to be returning. The support from the Irish fans is among the best we experience anywhere in the world, and I’m looking forward to competing on the West Coast and hopefully giving them plenty to cheer about,” said MacIntyre.

Molinari was recently appointed Vice Captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, having played a key role in three European Ryder Cup victories as a player, including at Le Golf National in 2018 where he became the first European to win all five of his matches in a single Ryder Cup.

“I always enjoy coming back to Ireland,” said Molinari.

“The Amgen Irish Open is a true test of golf and you have to adapt to whatever the conditions bring each day. I’m looking forward to a great week.”

Straka will make his Amgen Irish Open debut at Doonbeg after representing Europe in the team’s victories in Rome and New York.

“I’m excited to play the Amgen Irish Open for the first time and experience Doonbeg. Ireland has such a proud golfing tradition and it’s always special to compete in front of passionate golf fans. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the course and being part of what promises to be a great week,” said Straka.