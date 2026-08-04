France full-back Ramos leaves Toulouse for Racing 92

FRENCH INTERNATIONAL FULL-BACK and six-time Top 14 champion Thomas Ramos will leave Toulouse and join Racing 92 at the end of the coming season, the clubs have announced.

Ramos, 31, has spent his entire career at Toulouse but will move to Racing on a three-year deal ahead of the 2027-28 season.

“This decision was particularly difficult to make… (but) I have chosen to take on a new challenge,” Ramos said.

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“All my energy is focused on this final season in this jersey. I will give everything to help the club achieve its goals.”

Ramos made his Toulouse debut as an 18-year-old in 2014 and is the club’s record points scorer.

He has won two Champions Cups during his time at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, while Toulouse have claimed each of the last four Top 14 titles.

Ramos kicked a penalty after the final hooter to win the Six Nations for France in March with a thrilling 48-46 victory over England.

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix was sad to see the star go.

“Thomas Ramos is one of the faces of Toulouse,” said Lacroix. “To see someone as big as him leave is never easy.”

– © AFP 2026