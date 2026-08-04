WOMEN’S FAI CUP holders Athlone Town will play Galway United, who are second in the Women’s Premier Division, in the pick of the semi-finals.
Athlone beat Shamrock Rovers 5-3 in an action-packed quarter-final that went to extra-time on Saturday. The Midlanders won the cup last year and in 2023, for the first time.
Shelbourne, cup winners in 2022 and 2024, face Cork City in the other semi-final. The Dublin side will be favourites to overcome City, who beat local rivals Douglas Hall 1-0 in the quarter-final on Sunday.
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That match takes place in Turner’s Cross, while Athlone face Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium in the other semi-final.
The games will be played on Saturday, 22 August, with the final taking place in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, 27 September.
2026 Club Orange Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals:
Cork City v Shelbourne, Turners Cross, 22 August
Athlone Town v Galway United, Athlone Town Stadium, 22 August
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Holders Athlone Town face Galway United in Women's FAI cup semi-finals
WOMEN’S FAI CUP holders Athlone Town will play Galway United, who are second in the Women’s Premier Division, in the pick of the semi-finals.
Athlone beat Shamrock Rovers 5-3 in an action-packed quarter-final that went to extra-time on Saturday. The Midlanders won the cup last year and in 2023, for the first time.
Shelbourne, cup winners in 2022 and 2024, face Cork City in the other semi-final. The Dublin side will be favourites to overcome City, who beat local rivals Douglas Hall 1-0 in the quarter-final on Sunday.
That match takes place in Turner’s Cross, while Athlone face Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium in the other semi-final.
The games will be played on Saturday, 22 August, with the final taking place in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, 27 September.
2026 Club Orange Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals:
Cork City v Shelbourne, Turners Cross, 22 August
Athlone Town v Galway United, Athlone Town Stadium, 22 August
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