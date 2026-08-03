15 days after lifting Liam MacCarthy, Limerick's Ryan defends Poc Fada title

LIMERICK’S COLIN RYAN capped a brilliant few weeks today by defending his Poc Fada title after winning an All-Ireland medal at Croke Park in July.

The Limerick sub goalkeeper prevailed again in the Poc Fada after a brilliant performance around the 5km circuit of the Annaverna Mountain on the Cooley Peninsula.

Ryan’s finishing tally of 51 pucks with 54 metres of extras secured the victory, leaving him a full puck ahead of Mayo’s Bobby Douglas while Clare’s Eamon Foudy, who replaced Aidan McCarthy, came third in the 12-man field.

Poc Fada winners Eloise McConn of Kildare, Molly Lynch of Cork, Colin Ryan of Limerick and Conor Raleigh of Westmeath. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“I came up here for the first time in 2019 and at that stage it was just about gaining experience really,” Ryan told the GAA website after also winning the Poc Fada in 2021. “I’m delighted moreso to be able to bring up family and friends and to have a day like we’ve had. It is nice to have three titles to my name, but I don’t really think about numbers, to be honest. “Look, we’ll come up again here next year and we’ll give it another crack. That’s the way I look at it because it’s just a really enjoyable thing to do each year.” Colin Ryan during the Poc Fada competition. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO Meanwhile, former Cork camogie goalkeeper Molly Lynch completed a six-in-a-row of titles. Westmeath’s Conor Raleigh retained the U16 title while Kildare’s Eloise McConn was the winner of the U16 camogie competition. **** Check out the latest episode of The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast here