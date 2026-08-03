Cork City edge closer to First Division title as Treaty United shock UCD

First Division Results

Cork City 3-2 Athlone Town

Longford Town 5-0 Finn Harps

Kerry FC 3-0 Cobh Ramblers

UCD 1-2 Treaty United

Wexford 2-1 Bray Wanderers

****

CORK CITY STRENGTHENED their bid for First Division glory after holding off a comeback from Athlone Town to earn a 3-2 win.

Ruairí Keating bagged a brace in the first half while Hans Mpongo was on target in the 14th minute to give Cork City a 3-0 heading into the break. But Athlone Town struck back just before half-time through a goal by Peter Grogan.

Grogan was on target again on the hour mark, but Athlone couldn’t find an equaliser as Cork City secured the win to extend their lead at the top of table to 20 points.

Advertisement

Hans Mpongo doing a Hans Mpongo to double Cork's lead! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/swVh9mFuVT — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 3, 2026

Bray Wanderers and UCD are level on 40 points after they both lost their respective ties today.

Bray Wanderers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wexford while UCD were stunned by Treaty United on the same scoreline.

A Mikie Rowe double gave Wexford a 2-0 lead after 25 minutes against Bray Wanderers who quickly responded with a goal by Ifunanyachi Achara in the 29th minute. They couldn’t level the tie however, as the hosts lost Ryan Ritchie to a sending off in the 83rd minute.

UCD took the lead against Treaty United when Mikey McCullagh found the net after 48 minutes. But Cian Curtis equalised shortly after an hour, and Treaty United snatched a shock after an unfortunate own-goal by UCD goalkeeper Dara Kavanagh.

Kerry lead in the Munster derby! 👑



Cian Murphy heads the hosts in front. pic.twitter.com/bqFm5k9KXf — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Kerry FC were 3-0 winners against Cobh Ramblers thanks to first-half goals from Seán McGrath and a brace from Cian Murphy.

Longford Town defeated Finn Harps 5-0. Dean Williams put Longford 1-0 in front at half-time lead after scoring in the 32nd minute, while Bridel Bosakani was sent off for Finn Harps just before the break.

Dean Williams gives Longford the lead after 30 minutes! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vWRVnrdzvl — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 3, 2026

Daniel McKenna, Darragh Murtagh, Alex O’Brien and James Bailey added further goals for Longford in the second half while Harps finished the game with nine men after Shaunie Bradley was also dismissed.

****