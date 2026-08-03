Nygren on target as Celtic begin Premiership title defence with home win

Celtic 1

Dundee 0

BENJAMIN NYGREN WAS quickly back on the goal trail as Celtic began the defence of their William Hill Premiership title with a 1-0 home win over Dundee.

Before the game, Hoops fans cheered as captain Callum McGregor unfurled the flag which confirmed again a 14th title win in 15 seasons and five in a row.

It was all a bit flat in a first half with Martin O’Neill’s side struggling to get into their stride as the visitors posed problems.

However, Sweden midfielder Nygren, so prolific last season with 21 goals, struck with a close-range header in the 52nd minute and the goal proved enough to keep the three points in the east end of Glasgow as a new season got up and running for the champions.

🎙️ “That has given Celtic Park a much-needed lift!”



Benjamin Nygren heads the hosts in front against Dundee ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Fh137zACP5 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 3, 2026

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Celtic fans continue to call for new recruits to the squad, but big-money summer buys, Camilo Duran – the Colombian striker signed from Qarabag of Azerbaijan reportedly for £5.5 million (€6.4 million) – and Kasper Hogh, the Denmark forward who cost a club record £11 million (€12.85 million) plus add-ons from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, made their debuts.

Defender Alistair Johnston and midfielder Arne Engels, both attracting transfer interest, also started for the champions while Dundee keeper Owen Goodman came in for his debut.

Hogh fired wide in the ninth minute after being set up by Nygren then the Dane re-directed an effort from Nygren past the post.

Moments later at the other end, as the ball bounced around Celtic’s penalty area, Dundee’s Charlie Reilly hit the side netting with a shot from 12 yards.

Steven Pressley’s well-drilled outfit were finding joy with the high ball, either crosses or throw-ins and in the 33rd minute defender Owen Bevan got his head to the ball in the box but Hoops keeper Viljami Sinisalo gathered comfortably.

Five minutes later, Engels missed the best chance of the match to that point, unmarked in the Dark Blues’ box, he headed a cross from Kieran Tierney past the post, before the Celtic left-back drew a fine save from Goodman with a close-range drive to end a counter, the corner coming to nothing.

The home side stuttered at the start of the second half but when Tierney curled in a cross from the left, Nygren headed past Goodman from inside the box and the growing anxiety subsided.

O’Neill’s side probed with more purpose, the fans got more excited and the noise levels increased while Dundee’s attacks were more sporadic and less convincing, although the pace of Joe Bevan was cause for concern for the Parkhead defence.

In the 67th minute Goodman threw himself down to his right to save a long-distance drive from forward Yang Hyun-jun.

Celtic remained in control but as the second goal refused to arrive and the clock ticked on, some nerves returned.

In the 82nd minute Sinisalo pulled off a terrific save from Dundee substitute Ashley Hay’s glancing header.

Hogh missed another chance when he slid a shot past the post from six yards before McGregor cracked the post with an effort from inside Dundee’s penalty area and substitute James Forrest bent the rebound wide of the target.

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