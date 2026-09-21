Jude Gallagher and Michaela Walsh through to medal stages in Sofia

JUDE GALLAGHER CAME from behind to earn a brilliant third-round stoppage victory over France and progress to the 60kg quarter-finals at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Sofia on Monday.
The Newtownstewart lightweight trailed Lounes Hamraoi 4-1 on the judges’ scorecards at the end of the first round, but Gallagher changed gears and forced a standing count of his opponent in both the second and third rounds before the referee halted the contest.
His tactical switch paid dividends with what transpired to be a dominant display befitting of his ‘Tyrone Tornado’ moniker.
Gallagher will box for a medal in Wednesday’s afternoon session against Cuban-born Spaniard Ewart Andrés Marín Hernández.
The 24-year-old was delighted with his victory over “a very, very good opponent” in Hamraoi, a 2022 European silver medallist up at light-welter.
“I went out and tried to box him in the first round,” Gallagher said. “He was a counter-punching southpaw, he kind of just edged me a bit in the first round. I was a wee bit slow. Had to change the tactics second round, I brought the fight to him.
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“I have that in my arsenal. I can dig deep, I can put the hands up, curl the toes up, and go and grab it with both hands if I have to. I sort of did that in the second, I hurt him with a left hand to the body, and I just sort of made sure to take it out of the judges’ hands.”
There was disappointment, however, for Kellie McLoughlin in her 60kg last-16 bout with Sthelyne Grosy, also of France.
Decorated former underage standout Grosy was adjudged the clear victor by four of the judges (30-27 x4), while one saw the fight 30-27 in favour of the Irish corner.
McLoughlin therefore exited on a 4-1 split decision.
Michaela Walsh has won through to the medal stages. The double Olympian and 2026 Commonwealth Games silver medallist was dominant throughout her 57kg Last 16 contest against Montengro’s Bojana Gojkovic.
Team Ireland's Michaela Walsh says she feels amazing after winning though to the Quarter Finals of the European Elite Championships.
She was the 5-0 winner over Montengro's Bojana Gojkovic.
Walsh’s 5-0 win was scored 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.
She will take on Bulgarian, Stanimira Petrova, in the fight for a medal in Wednesday’s evening session.
Petrova is a triple Olympian (Rio, Tokyo, Paris), and a 2014 World Champion. She’s just defeated the World and Paris silver medallist, Julia Szeremeta. Walsh and Petrova have met twice before, at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, and at a Tokyo qualifier in 2021. They have one win, apiece.
Jon McConnell has secured, at least, a bronze medal at 75KG after a 3-2 quarter-final win over Gabriele Guidi Rontani of Italy.
Team Ireland European Elite Championship medalist Jon McConnell says he's over the moon.
Jon was the 3-2 victor over Gabriele Guidi Rontani of Italy in the 70kg Quarter Final.
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Jude Gallagher and Michaela Walsh through to medal stages in Sofia
LAST UPDATE | 40 mins ago
JUDE GALLAGHER CAME from behind to earn a brilliant third-round stoppage victory over France and progress to the 60kg quarter-finals at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Sofia on Monday.
The Newtownstewart lightweight trailed Lounes Hamraoi 4-1 on the judges’ scorecards at the end of the first round, but Gallagher changed gears and forced a standing count of his opponent in both the second and third rounds before the referee halted the contest.
His tactical switch paid dividends with what transpired to be a dominant display befitting of his ‘Tyrone Tornado’ moniker.
Gallagher will box for a medal in Wednesday’s afternoon session against Cuban-born Spaniard Ewart Andrés Marín Hernández.
The 24-year-old was delighted with his victory over “a very, very good opponent” in Hamraoi, a 2022 European silver medallist up at light-welter.
“I went out and tried to box him in the first round,” Gallagher said. “He was a counter-punching southpaw, he kind of just edged me a bit in the first round. I was a wee bit slow. Had to change the tactics second round, I brought the fight to him.
“I have that in my arsenal. I can dig deep, I can put the hands up, curl the toes up, and go and grab it with both hands if I have to. I sort of did that in the second, I hurt him with a left hand to the body, and I just sort of made sure to take it out of the judges’ hands.”
There was disappointment, however, for Kellie McLoughlin in her 60kg last-16 bout with Sthelyne Grosy, also of France.
Decorated former underage standout Grosy was adjudged the clear victor by four of the judges (30-27 x4), while one saw the fight 30-27 in favour of the Irish corner.
McLoughlin therefore exited on a 4-1 split decision.
Michaela Walsh has won through to the medal stages. The double Olympian and 2026 Commonwealth Games silver medallist was dominant throughout her 57kg Last 16 contest against Montengro’s Bojana Gojkovic.
Walsh’s 5-0 win was scored 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.
She will take on Bulgarian, Stanimira Petrova, in the fight for a medal in Wednesday’s evening session.
Petrova is a triple Olympian (Rio, Tokyo, Paris), and a 2014 World Champion. She’s just defeated the World and Paris silver medallist, Julia Szeremeta. Walsh and Petrova have met twice before, at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, and at a Tokyo qualifier in 2021. They have one win, apiece.
Jon McConnell has secured, at least, a bronze medal at 75KG after a 3-2 quarter-final win over Gabriele Guidi Rontani of Italy.
The Commonwealth Games champion won 28:27; 27:28; 27:28: 28:27; 27:28.
His semi-final is on Wednesday, against Azerbaijan’s Nabi Isgandarov, a World Boxing Cup Brazil bronze medallist.
Gavin Rafferty will take on Mateusz Urban of Poland in a last-16 bout at 75kg at 5:30pm.
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