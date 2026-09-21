Andrew Porter and Tommy O'Brien fit for Leinster's season opener in South Africa

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that loosehead Andrew Porter and wing Tommy O’Brien have returned to full training and are available for selection for Saturday’s URC season opener against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Porter and O’Brien each missed Ireland’s Nations Championship summer Tests, with the former suffering a calf injury during Leinster’s URC semi-final victory over Stormers in June, and the latter injuring his groin during victory over the Bulls in the league decider a week later.

Returning signing Joey Carbery, meanwhile, will step up his training involvement this week as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury suffered while still on Bordeaux’s books towards the end of last season.

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday’s Lions clash but his groin injury is understood to be minor. Fellow scrum-half Cormac Foley (calf), wing Jordan Larmour (calf), back-five forward Diarmuid Mangan (foot) and back row James Culhane (hamstring) are also on the short-term absentee list.

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Leinster confirmed that there were no further updates on the longer-term injuries to Jack Boyle, RG Snyman, Caelan Doris and Paddy McCarthy.

Leo Cullen’s side face the Lions at Ellis Park at 12:30pm on Saturday, with the game to be broadcast live on Premier Sports.