NEW CONNACHT RECRUIT Will Connors is nearing a return to fitness from a foot injury suffered at the end of last season and will begin training in early October, the province has said, while centre Hugh Gavin is expected back in December following his leg break in last season’s URC quarter-final defeat to Glasgow.
Neither man will be available for Friday’s season opener at home to the Stormers at Dexcom Stadium, with hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin also ruled out until the November break having undergone ankle surgery following Connacht’s pre-season friendly defeat by Vannes last month.
Tierney-Martin’s fellow hooker, Dave Heffernan (calf), and back Harry West (hamstring) are also unavailable for Friday’s curtain-raiser. Heffernan will be further assessed later in the week while West will miss “a number of weeks”, per Connacht’s squad update.
The western province’s seven players who were involved in Ireland’s Nations Championship summer Tests will not be available to Stuart Lancaster for selection this week. The province says that the respective returns of Bundee Aki, Billy Bohan, Ciarán Frawley, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen, Darragh Murray and Cian Prendergast will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
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Connacht’s meeting with the Stormers will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday and will be shown live on Premier Sports.
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Connacht without hookers Tierney-Martin and Heffernan for Stormers curtain-raiser
NEW CONNACHT RECRUIT Will Connors is nearing a return to fitness from a foot injury suffered at the end of last season and will begin training in early October, the province has said, while centre Hugh Gavin is expected back in December following his leg break in last season’s URC quarter-final defeat to Glasgow.
Neither man will be available for Friday’s season opener at home to the Stormers at Dexcom Stadium, with hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin also ruled out until the November break having undergone ankle surgery following Connacht’s pre-season friendly defeat by Vannes last month.
Tierney-Martin’s fellow hooker, Dave Heffernan (calf), and back Harry West (hamstring) are also unavailable for Friday’s curtain-raiser. Heffernan will be further assessed later in the week while West will miss “a number of weeks”, per Connacht’s squad update.
The western province’s seven players who were involved in Ireland’s Nations Championship summer Tests will not be available to Stuart Lancaster for selection this week. The province says that the respective returns of Bundee Aki, Billy Bohan, Ciarán Frawley, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen, Darragh Murray and Cian Prendergast will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Connacht’s meeting with the Stormers will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday and will be shown live on Premier Sports.
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Rugby squad update URC