Kanturk stun Cork champions, Dublin heavyweights to meet, a Kerry breakthrough

1. Kanturk stun Cork champions

Over the past few years Sarsfields have established themselves as the market leaders in Cork hurling. They have contested the last three senior finals, taking home silverware twice. In that time frame they have also claimed a Munster crown and squeezed in an All-Ireland final appearance. Taking down a side of that standing represents a notable scalp, illustrating the scale of Kanturk’s achievement on Sunday.

The north-west Cork club were outstanding in running out 4-19 to 1-25 victors, booking a semi-final spot at this level for the first time. The Walsh and McLoughlin family influences run strongly through the side, that level of experience and talent allied to the reliable free-taking of Brian O’Sullivan, who operated on the Cork panel this year, and shot 0-10 in Mallow.

Kanturk now park hurling commitments for a week as they face a senior A football quarter-final on Sunday afternoon next, before their next hurling showdown awaits on Sunday 3 October against St Finbarr’s. A consequence of their success sees Cork (Sarsfields) join Tipperary (Loughmore-Castleiney) as a county that will have new hurling champions this year.

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2. Dublin heavyweights set for semi-final showdown

No disputing the glamour tie in the Dublin senior football semi-finals after the weekend’s last eight action. Ballyboden St-Enda’s meeting Cuala brings together the last two Dublin title winners, the last two Leinster champions, a pairing involving the 2026 All-Ireland semi-finalists and the 2025 All-Ireland winners.

Both held their nerve in weekend quarter-final ties. Ballyboden were grateful to the leadership of county men Colm Basquel and Ross McGarry in steering them through a nervy finale against Clontarf, eventually winning by three. The Dublin trio of Con O’Callaghan, Charlie McMorrow, and Eoin Kennedy supplied 0-14 between them in Cuala’s five-point success over Skerries Harps.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

That semi-final will naturally attract plenty of profile, while simultaneously a huge opportunity is created on the other side of the draw. For the youthful Castleknock club, just under three decades old, have a solitary final showing to their name from 2015. Thomas Davis dominated when they stitched together three titles, 1989-1991, but have contested only one final since when they featured in 2019.

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3. Rathmore make Kerry breakthrough

A breakthrough in Fitzgerald Stadium. For the second time in their history Rathmore wear the tag of Kerry senior club football kingpins. Victory over Dr Crokes on Sunday saw Rathmore end a cycle of near misses, they lost out in semi-finals of both the club and county championships in Kerry last season. This 2-9 to 0-12 success served as an addition to their title win in 2011. Conquering Dr Crokes was impressive given the Lewis Road side have won seven of the previous 14 championships.

John Moynihan created a notable connection between the triumphs, as the second-half substitute’s crucial goal in Sunday’s instalment, added to the 0-2 he notched in the decider 15 years ago. The marquee names provided further links, Paul Murphy a defensive anchor for both wins, Aidan O’Mahony the current manager and former player. Rathmore were helped by their opponents’ wastefulness in front of goal and the extra man advantage they were provided with after Michéal Burns second-half dismissal.

John Moynihan in action for Rathmore against Dr Crokes. DAVID RIBEIRO DAVID RIBEIRO

Rathmore will enter the county championship off the back of this confidence-boosting afternoon, and armed with the knowledge that if a divisional team is celebrating on final day, it is the East Kerry club outfit that will fly the flag in a Munster semi-final on 22 November.

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4. Ryan O’Donoghue points way for Belmullet

It’ll be two months next Saturday since Ryan O’Donoghue’s masterful contribution in guiding Mayo footballers to the promised land. The attacker won the man-of-the-match that afternoon, is guaranteed an All-Star to accompany his All-Ireland medal, and is frontrunner to be crowned Footballer of the Year.

Rather than basking in the warm glow of widespread acclaim, the chase of another football pursuit continues. O’Donoghue notched 0-8 for Belmullet in Sunday’s Mayo senior quarter-final win over Claremorris, a scoreline that was eye-catching for the five goals the winner crashed home and the clean sheet they kept at the opposite end.

Belmullet have never lifted the Paddy Moclair Cup and their only modern final outing was in 2021, losing at the hands of Knockmore. They now prepare for a semi-final against Garrymore, the south Mayo outfit that took down Crossmolina in a thrilling end game on home soil on Saturday night. O’Donoghue will line up against county colleagues Enda Hession and Eoin McGreal in that one.

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5. Monday Night Football rounds off weekend in Tyrone

Quarter-final weekend in Tyrone, the knockout championship hurtling towards its conclusion. The schedule began on Friday night when Darren McCurry weighed in with 0-10 to inspire Edendork to win a tie against Clonoe that served up seven goals. Saturday’s showdown saw Carrickmore and Donaghmore refuse to be separated, a replay beckons on Thursday night. Then on Sunday, the reigning champions Loughmacrory issued a statement of intent, sweeping past Omagh by 15 points and consigning their opponents to the intermediate grade in 2027.

The end of the weekend does not draw a line under the action. Monday night football serves up a tie loaded with potential. Trillick and Errigal Ciarán are not strangers. They met in the 2023 and 2024 deciders, Trillick winning the opening instalment by three points after extra-time, Errigal winning the second by a point. The rivalry continues with a semi-final spot up for grabs.