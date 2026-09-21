'I had my chances out there' - McIlroy rues missed putts at Wentworth

RORY MCILROY ADMITS he had opportunities to claim a victory at the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth over the weekend, but was denied by some crucial missed putts.

McIlroy finished in a share of second place as JJ Spaun snatched a two-shot win on 17-under after four birdies over the last five holes.

“I had my chances out there,” McIlroy told ASAP Sports after his final round of four-under 68 which included five birdies and one bogey on the 11th. “I putted okay for the most part this week, but I missed a lot of putts. I feel over the weekend, or at least today.

“And yeah, wish I had some of those putts back, but I have to be encouraged with where my game is at. Hit the ball really well today. Hit the best I hit it during the course of the week and encouraged with the signs that my game is going and just have to keep working at it.”

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McIlroy is chasing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title after Patrick Reed was forced to withdraw from the tournament through injury during the third round.

The Masters champion McIlroy had been trailing Reed by 839.76 points, but has now closed the gap to 307.76 as they prepare to meet in the same DP World India Championship next month.