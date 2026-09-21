Ward hails 'great fit' as ex-Everton boss Sorensen confirmed as new assistant

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has hailed Brian Sorensen as a “great fit” as the former Everton boss is announced as her new assistant coach.

As reported by The 42 and BBC on Friday, the FAI have confirmed that Sorensen will join the Ireland WNT as assistant coach for the 2027 World Cup play-offs.

The 46-year-old Dane is appointed following the departure of Gary Cronin after just over six months in the role in early August.

A former WSL rival of Ward’s, Sorensen will link up with the squad for the two-legged play-offs against Kazakhstan in October, and should they progress as expected, Belgium or Poland in November and December.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Brian to the Ireland Women’s National Team for our Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifying play-offs as his experience will be a great asset to us going into such crucial games,” said Ward.

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“Having known Brian for some time, coached against him and know his way of working, we believe that he will be a great fit within the squad and, ultimately, bring a lot of coaching expertise as we look to make history by qualifying for a second World Cup.”

Sorensen served as Everton manager from 2022 to 2026, where he oversaw 10th, sixth (their best ever) and three eighth-placed finishes before they parted company in February. His time at the Toffees overlapped with Ward at the Aston Villa helm, while he worked with Irish players Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne on Merseyside.

Having also enjoyed club success in his native Denmark, Sorensen is now technical adviser of Villa – where Anna Patten is team captain – and will balance both jobs.

“I’m excited to play a part in helping the Ireland Women’s National Team to qualify for their second successive Fifa Women’s World Cup and to work with Carla, the players and the wider staff,” said Sorensen.

“I’ve greatly admired the Ireland team from afar over recent years and I know from coaching Irish players just how passionate they are to represent their country. This is a fantastic opportunity for the team to reach the World Cup in Brazil and I’ll give everything to help them to achieve that.”

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