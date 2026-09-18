Carla Ward set to appoint former Everton boss Sorensen as Ireland assistant

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s boss Carla Ward has recruited former WSL rival Brian Sorensen as her new assistant head coach.

As first reported by the BBC, The 42 understands ex-Everton manager Sorensen is set to be appointed Ward’s number two following the departure of Gary Cronin. Cronin left the role in early August after just over six months.

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Sorensen is also the technical advisor of Aston Villa Women, and is expected to balance both jobs as the third assistant of Ward’s reign.

The 45-year-old Dane served as Everton manager from 2022 to 2026, where he oversaw 10th, sixth and three eighth-placed finishes before they parted company in February. His time at the Toffees overlapped with Ward at the Aston Villa helm, while he worked with Irish players Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne on Merseyside.

Sorensen previously enjoyed success in his native Denmark, managing Fortuna Hjorring twice while also working at LK Skovbakken and FC Nordsjælland.

He will now join the Ireland set-up as they continue their bid to qualify for back-to-back World Cup finals. Ward’s side face Kazakhstan in a two-legged play-off semi-final next month before a potential final against Belgium or Poland.

The home game against Kazakhstan has been confirmed for SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday 13 October, with the first leg being played four days earlier in Astana.