Bernard Jackman joins Bristol Bears as head of recruitment

FORMER LEINSTER AND Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman has joined Bristol Bears as the club’s head of recruitment.

Jackman has teamed up with Pat Lam and co. ahead of the new Prem season in England, with the club expected to announce his appointment next week.

Advertisement

A long-time contributor to The 42′s Rugby Weekly podcast, and a prominent pundit, Jackman will return to professional rugby having previously coached at Grenoble and Dragons between 2011 and 2018.

Jackman more recently coached Bective Rangers in Leinster Division 1A, while also fulfilling the role of Horse Sport Ireland’s head of high performance. He will remain chair of Horse Sport Ireland’s high-performance advisory group while operating in his new role with Bristol.

Jackman, 50, will succeed the Bears’ former head of recruitment, Gethin Watts, who departed the club last month.

Bristol last season missed out on the Prem play-offs, finishing sixth, while their Champions Cup campaign ended in a heavy defeat away to Toulouse at the last-16 stage.