Scott and Celli set the second round clubhouse target at PGA Championship

ADAM SCOTT AND Filippo Celli are the clubhouse leaders as the second round action continues at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Australian Scott carded a round of five-under on Friday morning, his second successive 67, to take him to 10-under at the halfway point. He’s since been joined by Italian Filippo Celli, who carded a round of 66 today, on that mark.

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The pair are one shot clear of Spaniard Manuel Elvira on nine-under, with 2025 US Open winner JJ Spaun on eight-under, both of them shooting rounds of 66 today, alongside Nacho Elvira.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in the early stages of their second rounds at Wentworth, with the cut currently projected at two-under.

More to follow….