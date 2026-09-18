Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer included in England squad after World Cup snub

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND Cole Palmer have made headline-grabbing England returns in Thomas Tuchel’s first squad since the World Cup.

The German coach has named a 27-man group for the three-week, four-game Nations League camp, which comes just nine weeks after they returned home from the United States with bronze.

Alexander-Arnold and Palmer are the standout inclusions, with the former included for the first time since June 2025 as the latter returns having missed out on England’s World Cup squad.

Advertisement

Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton are among those overlooked for recalls, along with World Cup squad members Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Noni Madueke.

Tuchel says there are some “major players” unavailable for England and, with Ben White also out through injury, Alexander-Arnold has got this chance to impress.

“It’s an opportunity for Trent of course,” the England boss told the Football Association. “He had a good start to the season, I would say.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid during the LaLiga match between Elche and Real Madrid. (Zuma Press) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“He started some matches for Real Madrid. They have good results, and it’s a chance for him to claim what he feels is yours, his place on the right side, so here we go.

“It’s a long camp, four matches and we’re happy to have him back.”

Tuchel says Palmer has been recalled having got “his numbers back” at Chelsea.