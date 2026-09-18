More Stories
Micheál Burns, Cole Palmer, and Rory McIlroy. INPHO
SeriesTV Listings

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
10.49am, 18 Sep 2026

Friday 18 September

10.30am
Golf, BMW Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

10.40am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Fremantle – Preliminary Final
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Abruzzo – Stage 4
TNT Sports 3

2pm
Golf, Ladies ET La Sella Open
Sky Sports Mix

3.15pm
Cycling, Tour of Luxembourg – Stage 3
TNT Sports 1

5pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Guadalajara / WTA 250 São Paulo
Sky Sports Tennis

6pm
Golf, The Biltmore Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

7pm
Manchester City v Liverpool, Women’s Super League
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports +

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division, Derry City v Galway Utd; Dundalk v Shelbourne; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford (8pm)
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division, Wexford v Cobh Ramblers; Finn Harps v Longford Town; Bray Wanderers v Treaty Utd; Cork City v UCD; Athlone Town v Kerry.
LOI TV

8pm
Bohemians v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

8pm
Brentford v Chelsea, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Bristol City v Watford, Championship
Sky Sports Football

*****

Saturday 19 September

8.15am
AFL, Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions – Preliminary Final
TNT Sports 1

9am
Golf, BMW Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm
Tottenham v Aston Villa, Premier League
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Millwall v West Ham, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1

12.30pm
Charlton Athletic v London City Lionesses, Women’s Super League
BBC One

12.45pm
Chelsea v Birmingham City, Women’s Super League
Sky Sports Premier League

12.50pm
AFLW, Melbourne v Carlton (Deferred coverage)
TG4

1.30pm
Castres v Toulon, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

2pm
Golf, Ladies ET La Sella Open
Sky Sports Mix

2.30pm
Cricket, England v Sri Lanka, Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event

3pm
Arsenal v Brighton, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

3pm
WNL Premier Division, Cork City v Waterford, Treaty United v Peamount United, DLR Waves v Athlone Town, Galway Utd v Bohemians (5pm), Wexford v Sligo Rovers (6pm)
LOI TV

3.15pm
Cycling, Tour of Luxembourg – Stage 4
TNT Sports 1

3.35pm
La Rochelle v Racing 92, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

5pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Guadalajara / WTA 250 São Paulo
Sky Sports Tennis

5.30pm
Arsenal v Manchester United, Women’s Super League
Sky Sports Football

5.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Coventry City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football

5.45pm
Kilmarnock v Hearts, Scottish Premiership
Premier Sports 1

7.35pm
WNL Premier Division, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
TG4

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division, Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic
LOI TV

8pm
Golf, The Biltmore Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Vannes v Toulouse, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

*****

Sunday 20 September

12am
Tennis, WTA Guadalajara Open Final
Sky Sports Main Event

2am
UFC 331, Joshua Van v Alexandre Pantoja
TNT Sports 1

8.30am
Golf, BMW Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Wolves v West Brom, Championship
Sky Sports Football

12pm
Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Main Event

1.20pm
Cycling, Tour of Luxembourg – Stage 5
TNT Sports 9

1.30pm
Cork Premier SHC quarter-final, Charleville v Glen Rovers
TG4

1.45pm
Ireland v USA, WXV Rugby
Spórt TG4 YouTube and TG4 Player

1.45pm
Cycling, Road World Championships, Women’s Elite Time Trial Event
BBC Two and TNT Sports 2

2pm
Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Manchester City v Sunderland, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League

2pm
Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace, Premier League
Sky Sports Tennis

2pm
Women’s Super League, Brighton v Aston Villa; Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur; West Ham v Everton
Sky Sports +

2.30pm
Golf, Ladies ET La Sella Open
Sky Sports Mix

3.15pm
Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

3.30pm
Kerry senior football club final, Dr Crokes v Rathmore
TG4

4.30pm
Fulham v Manchester United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5pm
Juventus v Atalanta, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

5.15pm
AFLW, Essendon v Gold Coast Suns (deferred coverage)
TG4

5.30pm
Deportivo La Coruna v Real Betis, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

5.30pm
Cycling, Road World Championships, Men’s Elite Time Trial Event
TNT Sports 2

6pm
Golf, The Biltmore Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

6pm
NFL, Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Sky Sports NFL

6pm
NFL, New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sky Sports Football

7pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Guadalajara / WTA 250 São Paulo
Sky Sports Tennis

7.45pm
AC Milan v Lecce, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Valencia v Real Sociedad, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

8pm
Bordeaux Begles v Stade Francais, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

9.25pm
NFL, Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Sky Sports Football

9.25pm
NFL, Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
Sky Sports Football

1.20am (Monday)
NFL, Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts
Sky Sports Main Event

Try The 42 for Just €1
Limited-time offer for new subscribers
  • Unlock every article and every podcast
  • The only place to read Murray Kinsella, David Sneyd, Declan Bogue & more
  • Specialist analysis that makes sense of the action
  • Weekly fan-favourite rugby, football and GAA podcasts
  • Unmissable sportswriting and features that you won’t find anywhere else
Get Your €1 Trial Now
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie