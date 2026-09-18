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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 18 September
10.30am
Golf, BMW Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
10.40am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Fremantle – Preliminary Final
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Abruzzo – Stage 4
TNT Sports 3
2pm
Golf, Ladies ET La Sella Open
Sky Sports Mix
3.15pm
Cycling, Tour of Luxembourg – Stage 3
TNT Sports 1
5pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Guadalajara / WTA 250 São Paulo
Sky Sports Tennis
6pm
Golf, The Biltmore Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
7pm
Manchester City v Liverpool, Women’s Super League
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports +
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division, Derry City v Galway Utd; Dundalk v Shelbourne; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford (8pm)
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division, Wexford v Cobh Ramblers; Finn Harps v Longford Town; Bray Wanderers v Treaty Utd; Cork City v UCD; Athlone Town v Kerry.
LOI TV
8pm
Bohemians v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
8pm
Brentford v Chelsea, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Bristol City v Watford, Championship
Sky Sports Football
*****
Saturday 19 September
8.15am
AFL, Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions – Preliminary Final
TNT Sports 1
9am
Golf, BMW Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
12.30pm
Tottenham v Aston Villa, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
Millwall v West Ham, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1
12.30pm
Charlton Athletic v London City Lionesses, Women’s Super League
BBC One
12.45pm
Chelsea v Birmingham City, Women’s Super League
Sky Sports Premier League
12.50pm
AFLW, Melbourne v Carlton (Deferred coverage)
TG4
1.30pm
Castres v Toulon, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
2pm
Golf, Ladies ET La Sella Open
Sky Sports Mix
2.30pm
Cricket, England v Sri Lanka, Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event
3pm
Arsenal v Brighton, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
3pm
WNL Premier Division, Cork City v Waterford, Treaty United v Peamount United, DLR Waves v Athlone Town, Galway Utd v Bohemians (5pm), Wexford v Sligo Rovers (6pm)
LOI TV
3.15pm
Cycling, Tour of Luxembourg – Stage 4
TNT Sports 1
3.35pm
La Rochelle v Racing 92, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
5pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Guadalajara / WTA 250 São Paulo
Sky Sports Tennis
5.30pm
Arsenal v Manchester United, Women’s Super League
Sky Sports Football
5.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Coventry City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
5.45pm
Kilmarnock v Hearts, Scottish Premiership
Premier Sports 1
7.35pm
WNL Premier Division, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
TG4
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division, Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic
LOI TV
8pm
Golf, The Biltmore Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Vannes v Toulouse, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
*****
Sunday 20 September
12am
Tennis, WTA Guadalajara Open Final
Sky Sports Main Event
2am
UFC 331, Joshua Van v Alexandre Pantoja
TNT Sports 1
8.30am
Golf, BMW Championship – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Wolves v West Brom, Championship
Sky Sports Football
12pm
Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Main Event
1.20pm
Cycling, Tour of Luxembourg – Stage 5
TNT Sports 9
1.30pm
Cork Premier SHC quarter-final, Charleville v Glen Rovers
TG4
1.45pm
Ireland v USA, WXV Rugby
Spórt TG4 YouTube and TG4 Player
1.45pm
Cycling, Road World Championships, Women’s Elite Time Trial Event
BBC Two and TNT Sports 2
2pm
Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Manchester City v Sunderland, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
2pm
Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace, Premier League
Sky Sports Tennis
2pm
Women’s Super League, Brighton v Aston Villa; Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur; West Ham v Everton
Sky Sports +
2.30pm
Golf, Ladies ET La Sella Open
Sky Sports Mix
3.15pm
Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
3.30pm
Kerry senior football club final, Dr Crokes v Rathmore
TG4
4.30pm
Fulham v Manchester United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5pm
Juventus v Atalanta, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
5.15pm
AFLW, Essendon v Gold Coast Suns (deferred coverage)
TG4
5.30pm
Deportivo La Coruna v Real Betis, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
5.30pm
Cycling, Road World Championships, Men’s Elite Time Trial Event
TNT Sports 2
6pm
Golf, The Biltmore Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
6pm
NFL, Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Sky Sports NFL
6pm
NFL, New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sky Sports Football
7pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Guadalajara / WTA 250 São Paulo
Sky Sports Tennis
7.45pm
AC Milan v Lecce, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Valencia v Real Sociedad, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
8pm
Bordeaux Begles v Stade Francais, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
9.25pm
NFL, Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Sky Sports Football
9.25pm
NFL, Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
Sky Sports Football
1.20am (Monday)
NFL, Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts
Sky Sports Main Event
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