Bohs to move away from Friday night home games but will stay at Dalymount Park until May 2027

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED that they will continue playing at Dalymount Park until the end of May in 2027, but will be moving their home fixtures away from Friday night kick-offs.

The stadium is set to undergo redevelopment work, but a statement today reads that Bohs will continue to play at their home grounds following discussions with the Dublin City Council.

“This change is at the request of Bohemian FC who wish to absolutely minimise our time away from Dalymount Park and only depart when it is immediately required,” the statement adds.

Following discussions between DCC and Bohemian FC it has been agreed that Bohemian FC will play at Dalymount Park until the end of May 2027.



This change is at the request of Bohemian FC who wish to absolutely minimise our time away from Dalymount Park and only depart when it is… pic.twitter.com/1lIvbAIBv3 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) September 18, 2026

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This announcement also means that the club’s home men’s games will move away from Friday nights due to the removal of floodlights later this year, while the Tramway End terrace is also set to be demolished.

Their last home game under lights will be against Shelbourne on Friday, 23 October.

The club has also revealed that they intend to return to Dalymount Park for the start of the 2029 season, and that they will play in more than one venue for the remainder of the 2027 season, and in 2028.

The full statement reads:

“Following discussions between DCC and Bohemian FC it has been agreed that Bohemian FC will play at Dalymount Park until the end of May 2027. This change is at the request of Bohemian FC who wish to absolutely minimise our time away from Dalymount Park and only depart when it is immediately required.

“It will mean that our home men’s games move away from the famous Friday nights as the floodlights will be removed later this year and the Tramway End terrace, erected in 1928, demolished. Our home game on 23 October will therefore be the last game under the Dalymount lights.

“Exact kick-off days/times for both our men’s and women’s teams are TBC.

“The planned completion date of the stadium still envisages Bohs to be back in Dalymount Park for the start of the 2029 season.

“Finally, Bohemian FC can confirm that Bohs will play in more than one venue in the remainder of the 2027 season and in 2028 for men’s games.

“An information meeting for club members to discuss next season’s arrangements will be scheduled in the near future.”

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